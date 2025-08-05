Red Cat to Host Town Hall Meeting for Investors, Analysts and Members of the Media

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced that it will hold a Town Hall Meeting for investors, analysts and members of the media on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Company management will provide general corporate and contract updates. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can register to attend the conference using the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iK03iF_xRjOAuot3bkXwQA .

About Red Cat, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain, Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Contacts:

INVESTORS:

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red