Serve Robotics and Little Caesars Launch Autonomous Robot Delivery Via Uber Eats 

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, and Little Caesars , the nation's third-largest pizza chain, today announced a partnership to deliver the brand's iconic HOT-N-READY® pizza with Serve's autonomous delivery robots via Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER).

Little Caesars customers in Serve’s Los Angeles delivery area may now receive their orders via autonomous sidewalk robots. The partnership expands Serve’s presence on Uber Eats—which already offers Serve's robotic deliveries in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta—with additional U.S. cities coming soon.

“Delivering for a beloved national chain like Little Caesars is another opportunity for us to show how we help merchants grow and give consumers a better delivery experience,” said Ali Kashani, CEO of Serve Robotics. “Seeing a Serve robot at your door will soon become as much of a weekly tradition as pizza night.”

Serve’s new third-generation robots are uniquely suited for pizza delivery. They boast an expanded cargo bin that can carry four large 16-inch pizzas, plus Caesar Wings, Italian Cheese Bread and beverages, while maintaining food temperature and quality en route.

“Little Caesars is always looking for ways to be innovative in the restaurant industry, and we are proud to partner with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to deliver our delicious pizzas to our customers in Los Angeles,” said Trish Heusel, VP of Innovation at Little Caesars. “Partnering with Serve allows us to deliver a solution that aligns with our commitment to better service and technology-forward solutions while reducing our environmental footprint.”

“We’re excited to bring autonomous delivery to even more Uber Eats customers through our partnership with Serve Robotics, now delivering Little Caesars orders,” said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber Eats. “By combining smart technology with everyday convenience, we’re making delivery easier, more reliable, and more sustainable.”

Little Caesars' autonomous robotic delivery is currently available through the Uber Eats app. To learn more about the delivery process, visit www.serverobotics.com/uber-eats .

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza* in the United States, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

