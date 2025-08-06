AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2025 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2025 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Wednesday August 20th, 2025, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Aqua Nor 2025, Trondheim Spektrum, Klostergata 90, 7030 Trondheim
In addition to the physical presentation in Trondheim, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250820_19/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 6 August 2025            
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

