Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
06 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 05 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 457.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):460.192467

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,310,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,435,643 have voting rights and 3,912,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE460.19246715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
372459.0009:42:51LSE  
464460.0009:43:16LSE  
250460.0009:43:16LSE  
220460.0009:43:27LSE  
228459.0009:46:38LSE  
787458.0010:29:06LSE  
768458.0010:55:22LSE  
76457.5010:56:34LSE  
22458.5011:06:55LSE  
356458.5011:06:55LSE  
28457.5011:13:10LSE  
1457.5011:13:10LSE  
353457.5011:13:10LSE  
291458.5012:25:18LSE  
17458.5012:25:18LSE  
188458.5012:30:23LSE  
718460.5013:17:23LSE  
65460.5013:17:23LSE  
237460.5013:19:43LSE  
247460.5013:21:55LSE  
245460.5013:21:55LSE  
188460.5013:27:36LSE  
402460.0013:27:59LSE  
17460.5014:11:24LSE  
203460.5014:11:24LSE  
211461.5014:25:25LSE  
944461.0014:25:25LSE  
207461.5014:25:25LSE  
4461.5014:25:25LSE  
188461.0014:25:25LSE  
23461.0014:25:25LSE  
71461.0014:25:25LSE  
110461.0014:25:25LSE  
30461.0014:25:25LSE  
392461.5014:26:33LSE  
198461.5014:26:33LSE  
211461.5014:26:33LSE  
30461.5014:26:33LSE  
181461.5014:26:33LSE  
65461.5014:26:33LSE  
116461.5014:26:33LSE  
26461.5014:26:33LSE  
181461.5014:26:33LSE  
4461.5014:26:33LSE  
164461.5014:31:33LSE  
47461.5014:31:33LSE  
131461.5014:31:33LSE  
211461.0015:19:04LSE  
686461.0015:19:04LSE  
30461.0015:19:04LSE  
181461.0015:19:04LSE  
207461.5015:19:43LSE  
211461.5015:26:40LSE  
403461.0015:26:40LSE  
30461.5015:26:40LSE  
166461.5015:26:40LSE  
15461.5015:26:40LSE  
211461.5015:26:41LSE  
211461.5015:26:41LSE  
166461.5015:26:41LSE  
45461.5015:26:41LSE  
211461.5015:26:41LSE  
211461.5015:26:42LSE  
101461.5015:26:42LSE  
211459.5015:42:39LSE  
358459.5015:42:39LSE  
211459.5015:42:39LSE  
501459.5015:42:39LSE  
146459.5015:42:39LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


