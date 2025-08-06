Toobit Launches FX Futures Trading with New EURUSDT Pair





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of forex (FX) futures trading with its new EURUSDT Futures trading pair. This new offering expands opportunities for global traders on its Futures platform and aims to bridge traditional fiat currency markets with the dynamic world of crypto derivatives.

The introduction of the EURUSDT Futures pair allows traders to access one of the world's most robust and liquid fiat currency markets, the Euro, while leveraging the stability of USDT. This new listing is designed to provide Toobit users with exciting avenues to enhance their trading strategies and diversify their portfolios. Traders will be able to access this new pair directly from the Toobit Futures trading interface.

"The introduction of FX Futures unlocks a new dimension of potential for our traders," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This expansion of our derivatives offerings provides our community with sophisticated tools to navigate both traditional and digital asset markets. We believe EURUSDT Futures will open up new strategic possibilities for traders looking to build a more diverse portfolio and capitalize on global economic movements."

To celebrate the launch, Toobit is also kicking off a campaign with a 50,000 USDT prize pool. From August 6 to August 26, traders can earn rewards by simply trading EURUSDT, with additional prizes for top traders and a daily social media sharing giveaway.

The foreign exchange market is the world's largest, trading over $7.5 trillion daily, while the crypto derivatives market frequently sees monthly volumes exceeding $4 trillion. This convergence of traditional FX and rapidly growing crypto derivatives highlights a strong demand for sophisticated tools like Toobit's FX Futures, directly linking these two dynamic financial landscapes.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

