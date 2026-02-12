Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its TradingView alerts integration.

This new feature enables traders to bridge advanced technical analysis with immediate notifications on Toobit, ensuring they stay informed of market shifts the moment they happen.

By utilizing webhooks, traders can now synchronize their TradingView charts directly with their Toobit accounts. This integration allows for a direct flow of data, where predefined price levels, indicator crossovers, or complex strategy signals on TradingView trigger instant alerts on the Toobit web and mobile interfaces.

Key Highlights

Instant synchronization: Eliminates the lag between analysis and awareness.

Custom strategy support: Supports alerts for price action, technical indicators, and strategy scripts.

Optimized workflow: Allows traders to monitor global markets on TradingView while receiving actionable signals within their trading environment.

Easy integration: A simple setup process via webhook URLs for TradingView Pro, Essential, and Premium users.

"The integration of TradingView alerts is a step in our mission to provide top-tier tools to all our traders," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By allowing them to sync their most trusted analysis tools with our exchange, we are helping them build a more responsive and disciplined trading workflow."

For more information on how to connect your alerts, visit the Toobit Support Center.

In early 2026, the digital asset market has evolved into a 'precision-driven' era, with the total market capitalization reaching $3.5 trillion. As data-driven strategy becomes the gold standard, traders utilizing real-time technical signals can improve their consistency, with certain automated strategies achieving win-rates of up to 81%.

Toobit's new integration addresses this demand for high-performance tools, providing a direct link between advanced technical analysis and the exchange to help traders capture market opportunities with institutional-grade speed.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd99e76-15dc-41ba-b464-7684f0009851