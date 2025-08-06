Pelmorex announces key leadership appointments to drive growth and innovation

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelmorex, a global leader in weather services for businesses and consumers, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments aimed at boosting strategic growth and innovation.

Celeste Mussio appointed as head of Pelmorex Weather Source

Since joining Pelmorex in 2017, Celeste Mussio has brought extensive experience in adtech and a proven track record of building high-performing teams. She has been instrumental in expanding Pelmorex’s insights and adtech business, consistently delivering significant results for businesses through her strategic vision and expertise in big data analytics.

Mussio will oversee Pelmorex Weather Source , the B2B division of Pelmorex that delivers unparalleled hyper-local weather and climate data and insights. By turning complex weather information into actionable insights, major North American retailers rely on its advanced demand-forecasting models to optimize inventory, refine marketing strategies and drive measurable ROI. With cutting-edge forecasting capabilities and intuitive tools, Pelmorex Weather Source empowers organizations across retail, logistics, energy and finance to make smarter decisions, manage risk and deliver exceptional customer experiences — ensuring they stay one step ahead of any weather challenges.

In her new role, Mussio will be responsible for setting strategy, managing key partnerships, guiding product development and driving market expansion — bridging both the commercial and technical sides of the business to accelerate client success.

"We're excited to have Celeste take on this important role," said Maureen Rogers, president and CEO of Pelmorex. "Her adtech expertise, team-building skills and data-driven strategic growth instincts make her ideal to lead our B2B efforts. We're confident Pelmorex Weather Source will thrive under her leadership, delivering continued value to our clients."

Darren Bulakowski appointed as head of AI & data

Darren Bulakowski, with two decades of experience at Pelmorex, is transitioning into the pivotal position of head of AI & data. Known for his forward-thinking mindset and early adoption of new technologies, Bulakowski is ideally suited to spearhead this critical endeavor.

In this new capacity, he will collaborate with Pelmorex’s technology teams to advance AI integrations across the organization —from product development and operational efficiency to strategic decision-making. He will also oversee the strategy and execution of Pelmorex’s data advertising products, ensuring alignment with broader business goals and market opportunities.

"This new role represents an exciting step forward for our organization," said Gerard Doyle, managing director, consumer platforms at Pelmorex. "Darren’s extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we unlock the full potential of AI and data to drive measurable outcomes and position us for continued success in an increasingly AI-driven world."

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is renowned for its consumer weather brands, including The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo (Spain), Otempo (Portugal) and Clima (for Spanish-speaking audiences). The company also owns Pelmorex Weather Source , its B2B division, which provides businesses with hyper-local weather and climate data and insights. Additionally, Pelmorex operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, an integral part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, Pelmorex has established itself as a global leader in delivering precise global weather forecasts, personalization and insights to keep communities safe and empower people and businesses to make informed, smart and confident decisions amidst the changing and volatile weather.

Through its relentless pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking advancements, Pelmorex continues to redefine the landscape of weather information services, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the field.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

To arrange an interview, please contact:

Madelaine Lapointe

mediainquiry@pelmorex.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/056165ba-7095-4666-ad63-31a9066d6a9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ffdde82-b5b3-4012-8c6a-101327a18033