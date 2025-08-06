Informativ Wins Stevie® Award for Technology Company of the Year

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology for the automotive and consumer finance industries, has been named the Bronze winner of the 2025 Stevie® Award for Technology Company of the Year. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

A standout achievement fueling this honor was the launch of Total Solution, an all-in-one platform that enables dealers to simultaneously verify identity, control credit processes, and comply with the FTC Safeguards Rule in a single, seamless workflow. This innovation addresses real dealer pain points by replacing manual, fragmented systems with scalable, proactive technology.

“In just a short time, our team has taken Informativ from a collection of great tools to an integrated powerhouse that’s transforming how dealers think about compliance, fraud prevention, and profitability,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “This award is a testament to the work we’re doing to help reduce risk, increase operational efficiency, and help our clients thrive in a heavily regulated market.”

This recognition celebrates Informativ’s innovation and growth since its strategic rebrand in early 2023. By unifying Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver under one brand, Informativ streamlined the consumer finance process for thousands of U.S. automotive dealers.

“We’re proud to honor the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners for their remarkable achievements,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to celebrating their innovation and impact at the awards ceremony on September 16.”

Informativ provides compliance and fraud prevention by building partnerships with dealers, lenders, credit bureaus, and technology providers. The company's trajectory is defined by its ability to evolve with and ahead of market needs.

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, and credit technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2024 and 2025 Great Place To Work certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com.



About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

About The Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ or Capstreet. Informativ paid an application fee for this award and is not affiliated with the Stevie Awards. The award, announced on July 28, 2025, is based on Informativ’s achievements in 2024.

Media Contact

Christina Wofford

cwofford@informativ.com

602-363-0134