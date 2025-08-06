Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Tyler Fugere

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to welcome Board-certified physician Tyler Fugere, MD, to its physician care team. She joins an experienced group of physicians including Drs. Brad Baltz, Jim Chen, Timothy Webb, Robert Muldoon, Stephen “Fred” Divers, Lynn Cleveland, Lingyi Chen, Sunil Kakadia, and Kristen Sager.





Dr. Fugere is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist. She earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock, where she also completed her internal medicine residency and hematology-oncology fellowship. Originally from Benton, Arkansas, she graduated summa cum laude from Benton High School and later earned her undergraduate degree from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Dr. Fugere is passionate about providing personalized, patient-centered care in the community setting.

“I’m honored to join Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute,” said Dr. Fugere. “Genesis has a long-standing reputation for excellence in patient care, and its values align perfectly with my own. I look forward to being part of a team that puts patients first while offering the latest in evidence-based treatment.”

With 10 medical oncologists and five advance practice providers across 11 locations in Arkansas, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute offers comprehensive services for cancer diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship and patient support—all delivered close to home.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Fugere to the Genesis team,” said Dr. Timothy Webb, medical oncologist at Genesis. “Her knowledge, compassion and dedication to personalized care make her a perfect addition to our group. I know our patients will benefit from her expertise.”

“On behalf of AON, I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Fugere to Genesis and to our national network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, medical oncologist at Genesis and AON’s chief medical officer. “Her commitment to delivering high-quality, community-based care reflects AON’s mission to make exceptional cancer treatment accessible to patients where they live. She will be an invaluable asset to both our team and the patients we serve.”

Dr. Fugure began seeing patients at the Genesis Benton and Little Rock clinics on Aug. 1, 2025.

