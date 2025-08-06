AgEagle Switzerland Facility Receives ISO 9001 Certification

Achievement demonstrates manufacturer’s successful drive for excellence in drone production

Wichita, Kan., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces that its Switzerland facility has officially received ISO 9001 certification from third-party auditors following an intensive review of its Quality Management System in June. This prestigious recognition highlights AgEagle’s unwavering dedication to quality, safety, and innovation in drone production.

The ISO 9001 standard is widely recognized across all industries and sets rigorous requirements for quality management, customer satisfaction, risk mitigation, safety, and continuous improvement. The Switzerland facility’s securing this certification demonstrates:

Unmatched Quality Assurance: The facility meets the highest industry standards for producing reliable drone systems, such as the eBee TAC Public Safety drone and the eBee VISION drone, ensuring precision and performance for worldwide customers.

Operational Excellence: The process highlights AgEagle’s dedication to streamlining production and maintaining safety, supporting sustainable innovations and bringing new technologies to market

Enhanced Global Trust: Certification strengthens AgEagle’s credibility with international clients, including governments and procurement agencies, aligning with the company’s growth into Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) marketplaces and public safety operators.



“We are thrilled to receive formal notification of our ISO 9001 certification for our Swiss facility,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle. “The ISO 9001 certification validates our rigorous quality processes and positions us to meet the exacting standards of our global customers. This milestone is a proud moment for AgEagle as we continue to deliver trusted, innovative solutions.”

The formal notification of the ISO 9001 certification recommendation for AgEagle’s Switzerland facility builds on the recent achievement of Blue UAS Certified listing, significantly enhancing AgEagle’s ability to deliver superior service to existing customers, expand into new markets and industries, and position the company as a trusted leader for government and defense contracts worldwide.

“This globally recognized standard is often a prerequisite for bidding on defense, aerospace, and technology contracts,” Irby added. “In officially reaching this milestone, we are better equipped than ever to expand our presence in public sector markets worldwide.”

For more information about AgEagle Aerial Systems, visit www.ageagle.com or contact media@ageagle.com.

###

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

