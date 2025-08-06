Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Welcomes Kobo Wealth Conservancy, Establishing Hawaii Presence

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or the “Company”), an Arax Investment Partners firm, today announced that Kobo Wealth Conservancy (“Kobo”), a Honolulu-based registered investment advisor (“RIA”), has joined Ashton Thomas. This deal continues Ashton Thomas’ rapid expansion across the United States, establishing the firm’s presence in Hawaii for the first time. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In operation for over 18 years, Kobo provides tailored investment strategies and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, retirement plans, pension funds, endowments and foundations based in Hawaii and on the mainland. Taking an around-the-corner approach, the Kobo team combines market insights with historical views to help clients develop globally diversified investment portfolios that align with their financial goals. Kobo’s team of experienced wealth management advisors will join Ashton Thomas as the Kobo Private Wealth team, with Cris Borden as Managing Wealth Advisor, Benny Tran as Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Analyst and Catherine Lau as Operations, Private Wealth Client Services.

“By joining Ashton Thomas, we have embarked upon the next chapter for our clients and our team. This partnership not only offers us a wealth of opportunities to support our clients’ goals but also allows us to tap into a broader and more diverse set of resources, expertise and capabilities through the strength of the Ashton Thomas platform. We look forward to working within the Ashton Thomas network to access a wider range of innovative investment opportunities and wealth strategies for our clients,” said Cris Borden, Founder and Lead Advisor of Kobo Wealth.

“Ashton Thomas continues to strategically enhance its national presence by selectively partnering with distinguished advisory teams and firms that align with our sophisticated, forward-looking philosophy,” stated Aaron Brodt, Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas. “This also represents our entry into the Hawaii market – an important milestone that underscores our commitment to attracting exceptional advisors, empowering them with innovative solutions and delivering institutional-caliber service to our clients, in turn enabling them to effectively navigate and capitalize on evolving opportunities in the wealth management landscape.”

“The successful addition of Kobo Wealth to the Ashton Thomas network marks yet another proof point supporting our growth strategy in the financial advisory space,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners and Chairman of Ashton Thomas. “Arax and Ashton Thomas have created a new model for partnership that is being replicated across our growing national footprint, supporting expansive growth for the best of the best in wealth management with the resources and capabilities of the Arax platform.”

About Kobo Wealth Conservancy

Kobo Wealth Conservancy, LLC is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. For over 18 years, the Kobo team has provided bespoke wealth management and financial planning guidance to individuals, pension funds, retirement plans, families, foundations and endowments. With a focus on client relationships and strategic guidance, Kobo Wealth Conservancy combines institutional-level expertise with personalized service to help clients preserve and grow their wealth with confidence and clarity. For more information, visit https://www.kobowealth.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

