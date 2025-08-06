Hostinger Horizons becomes the first vibe coding tool with built-in ecommerce out of the box

Vilnius, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 2.7 billion people shop online, most of them every month.1 To help entrepreneurs reach this growing audience, Hostinger Horizons, the all-in-one AI partner for building websites and web apps, has launched an ecommerce integration. This makes it the first vibe coding tool to offer full online store functionality.

“After analyzing 200,000 prompts, we learned that business websites are the most popular use case among Hostinger Horizons clients, representing around a third of all projects built with the AI tool. Understanding that our clients want to sell online, we delivered an easy, intuitive ecommerce feature,” said Dainius Kavoliūnas, Head of Hostinger Horizons.

Simplifying online presence with vibe coding

Unlike traditional website builders, vibe coding tools have made creating websites and web apps feel as simple as chatting with AI. Users just describe what they want in their own words, and AI builds it – instantly and without coding.

But until now, building an online store was far more complex.

Entrepreneurs often had to understand how ecommerce works first. Then, they needed to piece together every function themselves, from setting up product databases and secure payment methods to configuring shipping, cart functionality, and analytics. Even adding products could require dozens or hundreds of AI prompts – a paid resource on most vibe coding platforms.

“We’re building Horizons for people who don’t want to worry about technical setup or to have to figure out how ecommerce works. Creating an online store was technically possible before, but it took too much time and effort. Fortunately, a tested solution was right next door – our Hostinger Website Builder team already had a powerful ecommerce engine. We just needed to integrate it,” Kavoliūnas said.

Effortless store management, no coding required

The new ecommerce integration appears as a pop-up inside the Hostinger Horizons interface. From there, users can set up and manage their shop without coding or external tools. They can:

Add and edit digital or physical products

Set up secure payment options

Configure shipping methods

Add taxes and discounts

Manage inventory and orders

The ecommerce tool supports up to 600 products with no additional transaction fees. Unlike standard AI workflows, store management is manual and unlimited, meaning users don’t have to use paid AI messages just to update product listings or pricing.

However, they can use AI to customize the storefront, for example, to rearrange products, change button colors, or add new sections.

Hostinger launched Horizons in March this year to help non-technical users start, scale, and succeed online. Users can build and publish websites and web apps by simply describing their ideas to AI, no coding needed.

Hostinger Horizons takes care of design, copy, and SEO-ready structure. Recent Horizons updates include generative engine optimization (GEO), manual text editing, free automatic error fixing, Supabase integration, and more.

References:

1 – https://www.hostinger.com/tutorials/ecommerce-statistics

About Hostinger:

Hostinger helps clients achieve their online goals by offering AI-powered tools like Hostinger Website Builder, Hostinger Horizons, Hostinger Reach, and more. Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

Contact Info



Eiviltas Paraščiakas

eiviltas.parasciakas@hostinger.com

+370 611 11694

Attachment