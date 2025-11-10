Black Friday just got bigger: Hostinger raises discounts to help everyone start online

Vilnius, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hostinger, one of the world’s fastest-growing web hosting providers, has just increased its Black Friday 2025 discounts to make starting online easier than ever. Customers can now save up to 85% and get their websites live in minutes.

“Black Friday is when many people look for the best value to kick-start their online presence,” said Kristina Strimaitė, Chief Marketing Officer at Hostinger. “At Hostinger, we aim to make that step simple – providing reliable services, tools, and support so anyone can build, grow, and thrive online without breaking the bank.”

Fueling every online journey

This year’s Black Friday at Hostinger is all about unlocking opportunities for anyone ready to get online:

Students, creators, and entrepreneurs launching their first digital projects.

launching their first digital projects. Small businesses and freelancers building professional websites at affordable prices.

building professional websites at affordable prices. Agencies and developers looking for high-performance hosting at unbeatable rates.

looking for high-performance hosting at unbeatable rates. Existing Hostinger customers eager to upgrade and save even more.

eager to upgrade and save even more. And anyone with just an idea ready to come to life online.

The best part? AI does the bulk of the work, so customers can focus on their vision. With tools like Hostinger Website Builder, Hostinger Horizons, and the AI Website Builder for WordPress, anyone can create a website in minutes. Built-in AI features then help manage, grow, and promote it – from fresh content to marketing campaigns with Hostinger Reach – all backed by fast, secure hosting and 24/7 expert support.

Why act now

With flexible plans, long-term savings of up to four years, bonus months, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, Hostinger’s Black Friday 2025 deals represent the best opportunity of the year to start or scale an online project.

These enhanced offers are available now at www.hostinger.com for a limited time only.

Find more deals:

Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

Contact Info



Eiviltas Paraščiakas

eiviltas.parasciakas@hostinger.com

+370 611 11694

Attachments