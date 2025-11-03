Hostinger unveils a new way for creators to make money online – by sharing their ideas

Vilnius, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hostinger has introduced remixable templates, a new feature in its all-in-one AI partner, Hostinger Horizons, giving creators an effortless way to monetize their ideas online.

Now, anyone can turn their websites and web apps into shareable, editable templates – and get paid whenever someone builds from their creation. No coding, no complexity, no hidden costs.

Turning creativity into income

Creators can publish their sites as remixable templates in Hostinger Horizons. When another user builds from that template, they get a fully independent copy that they can edit, translate, or adapt for their own needs while the original remains untouched.

In short, their work becomes the starting point for countless new websites and apps. Each one is independent, unique, and creative.

And while others build with their ideas, the authors earn a 20% commission – up to $150 – for each new user who purchases a plan through their template. The new users also receive an additional 20% discount.

It’s a simple, transparent way to turn inspiration into income.

A practical example

For instance, a client builds a donation landing page for a local charity. A nonprofit in another country loves their design and wants to adapt it. They click the “Use template” widget, clone the site, and translate it into their language.

Another person needs the same functionality for a school fundraiser. They clone it, swap the text and images, and publish their own version.

The more people use the template for their own purposes, the more the creator earns – it’s that simple.

Empowering creators worldwide

Hostinger Horizons already makes website and web app creation accessible to anyone through AI. With remixable templates, it’s now making monetization just as effortless.

As part of its Black Friday campaign, Hostinger Horizons users can also enjoy two months free with any yearly plan, offering additional value for those looking to start building.

Visit https://www.hostinger.com/horizons to learn more.

Hostinger Horizons is part of the company’s growing AI ecosystem, designed to help people create and grow online faster. Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

