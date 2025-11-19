Hostinger Horizons tames AI to give users full control

Vilnius, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI coding and vibecoding tools make it easy for anyone to bring ideas online, but trusting them hasn’t always been as simple. Today, Hostinger Horizons closes that gap with a solution that gives users real control over what AI does.

AI performs great in coding – some models generate correct code 80–85% of the time. Yet despite 84% of developers using AI tools, fewer than one in three feel confident in the results.

That hesitation often comes from experience: AI can hallucinate, make overly broad changes, or misinterpret unclear instructions – issues that make people double-check its every move.

“AI can be brilliant one moment and completely miss the point the next,” said Dainius Kavoliūnas, Head of Hostinger Horizons. “Ask it to delete a button or change a card’s color, and it might pick the wrong one across your site, turning quick edits into frustrating reworks.”

Precision where it matters

With the new select and edit feature in Hostinger Horizons, users can click on any element, type their prompt, and Horizons will modify only that specific part. No unintended edits, no rewrites elsewhere, no surprises.

See the select and edit feature in action.

Horizons subscribers who tried the new feature keep coming back – 40% use it again. Hostinger expects adoption to rise as the feature becomes more visible.

“People stick with the feature because it solves a real problem,” said Kavoliūnas. “Instead of waiting for AI to 'get better,' they have a direct, intuitive way to make edits with confidence.”

Smarter, not just faster AI

Select and edit is the latest in a line of updates that make creating online with Horizons smoother and more intuitive. Other improvements include Kodee, an AI agent that helps brainstorm and refine ideas; remixable templates that let users earn up to $150 per referral; and built-in analytics to track how projects perform.

Hostinger Horizons also runs on the latest large language models to deliver high-quality code, copy, and design.

Visit https://www.hostinger.com/horizons to learn more.

Hostinger Horizons is part of the company’s growing AI ecosystem, designed to help people create and grow online faster. Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and was ranked 2nd in the Financial Times and Statista “Long-Term Growth Champions: Europe 2026” special report. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

