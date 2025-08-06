Lung Cancer Screening Market to Reach USD 7.44 Billion by 2032, Driven by LDCT Adoption and Growing High-Risk Population – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung Cancer Screening Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Lung Cancer Screening Market was estimated at USD 3.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.44 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The global lung cancer screening market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and growing adoption of screening, initiatives to increase awareness about lung cancer, and the introduction of new and advanced products. Favorable governmental policies, rising healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements are other factors driving adoption.





The U.S. lung cancer screening market was estimated at USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period of 2025-2032

The U.S. dominated the North American lung cancer screening market, driven by robust policy support and early uptake of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) among the eligible high-risk population of 50 to 80-year-olds with a smoking history of 20+ pack-years under updated USPSTF guidelines.

Segmentation & Regional Highlights

By Modality, the LDCT Segment Dominates the Lung Cancer Screening Market in 2024

The low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) segment held the largest share of the lung cancer screening market in 2024 with a 61.2% market share owing to high accuracy, non-invasive nature, and support by such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and other major health societies. LDCT allows early lung cancer diagnosis in high-risk patients and dramatically improves survival. Incorporation of cancer screening and insurance coverage has facilitated adoption, particularly in the developed world.

By Cancer Type, the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Segment Dominates the Market and is Witnessing High Growth Over the Forecast Period

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment held a major share of the lung cancer screening market in 2024 as a result of the high prevalence of NSCLC among the population, which accounts for nearly 85% of all lung cancer cases around the globe. NSCLC is slow compared to small cell lung cancer, making it possible for more cases to be found early and diagnosed during screening. The demand for NSCLC screening has also increased with the development of targeted therapies and biomarkers for NSCLC.

The 60–69 Years Segment Dominated the Lung Cancer Screening Market by Age Group

The 60–69 years age group dominated the Lung Cancer Screening Market in the year 2024, owing to the higher prevalence of lung cancer in this age group. Members of this group are usually longer-term smokers or have had more exposure to carcinogens, and are therefore at higher risk, justifying the need for regular screening. Many countries' medical guidelines give this age range priority for low-dose CT screening, which has driven an increase in use.

Lung Cancer Screening Market in North America Led in 2024 with a 40.3% Market Share, APAC Poised to be the Fastest-Growing Regional Market.

The lung cancer screening market in North America is driven by the well-developed healthcare system, early uptake of advanced screening technologies such as LDCT, and favorable reimbursement scenarios. Marked awareness of lung cancer, full-scale enforcement of national screening guidelines, and a strong position of key players provide additional prospects for regional supremacy. Screening programmes promoted by governmental institutions such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) have increased the screening rates, especially in high-risk individuals, and the region has evolved into a global market leader.

The Asia-Pacific lung cancer screening market is estimated to register the highest CAGR, on account of a rise in the incidence of lung cancer, increasing awareness, and the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. China, India, Japan, and other countries are enhancing early cancer screening initiatives, expanding access to LDCT and biomarker testing.

Key Lung Cancer Screening Companies Profiled in the Report

Lung Cancer Screening Market Report Scope

Increased public awareness and government-led screening programs

Advancements in imaging technologies (e.g., AI-enabled CT scans)

Rising demand for non-invasive and early-stage cancer detection

Supportive reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Europe

