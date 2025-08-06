Lice Clinics of America Opens Two New Clinics in DFW Metroplex

Arlington, TX, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have two new reasons to breathe a sigh of relief. Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers, has opened new clinics in Arlington and West Fort Worth, bringing cutting-edge lice removal solutions to North Texas.

Both clinics are owned and operated by Kat Khalaf, a seasoned product strategist with over a decade of experience in designing customer-focused solutions. She has led impactful technology initiatives at companies like Hilton, with a focus on enhancing client experiences.

“It’s empowering to be part of the healer community,” said Khalaf. “We provide more than just a treatment — we offer peace of mind in a moment of panic.”

Khalaf’s connection to Lice Clinics of America is deeply personal. After walking into a clinic as a stressed-out customer and walking out with a sense of relief and support, she felt inspired to provide that same comfort to others.

A proud member of the DFW community for over 10 years, Khalaf and her husband are raising their two young children — and a lively home full of pets — in a place she says was the first that ever truly felt like Texas.

The new clinics offer Lice Clinics of America’s signature one-hour treatment using the FDA-cleared AirAllé® medical device, clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99% of eggs — including lice resistant to traditional products.

Clinic Locations and Details:

Arlington Location (Opened July 30, 2025):

1148 W Pioneer Pkwy, Ste 1148H, Arlington, TX 76013

https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/arlington

West Fort Worth Location (Opening August 7, 2025):

4455 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 209, Ft. Worth, TX 76107

https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/west-fort-worth

Both clinics are open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Grand Opening Special: Mention this release to receive $20 off signature treatments and 10% off all retail products.

