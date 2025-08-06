Lice Clinics of America Opens Two New Clinics in DFW Metroplex

Kat Khalaf brings personal passion and innovation experience to Arlington and West Fort Worth

Arlington, TX, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have two new reasons to breathe a sigh of relief. Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional lice treatment centers, has opened new clinics in Arlington and West Fort Worth, bringing cutting-edge lice removal solutions to North Texas.

Both clinics are owned and operated by Kat Khalaf, a seasoned product strategist with over a decade of experience in designing customer-focused solutions. She has led impactful technology initiatives at companies like Hilton, with a focus on enhancing client experiences.

“It’s empowering to be part of the healer community,” said Khalaf. “We provide more than just a treatment — we offer peace of mind in a moment of panic.”

Khalaf’s connection to Lice Clinics of America is deeply personal. After walking into a clinic as a stressed-out customer and walking out with a sense of relief and support, she felt inspired to provide that same comfort to others.

A proud member of the DFW community for over 10 years, Khalaf and her husband are raising their two young children — and a lively home full of pets — in a place she says was the first that ever truly felt like Texas.

The new clinics offer Lice Clinics of America’s signature one-hour treatment using the FDA-cleared AirAllé® medical device, clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99% of eggs — including lice resistant to traditional products.

Clinic Locations and Details:

Arlington Location (Opened July 30, 2025):
1148 W Pioneer Pkwy, Ste 1148H, Arlington, TX 76013
https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/arlington

West Fort Worth Location (Opening August 7, 2025):
4455 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 209, Ft. Worth, TX 76107
https://www.liceclinicsofamerica.com/landing/west-fort-worth

Both clinics are open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Grand Opening Special: Mention this release to receive $20 off signature treatments and 10% off all retail products.

About Lice Clinics of America
Lice Clinics of America (www.liceclinicsofamerica.com) is the world's largest network of professional lice treatment clinics. The company's AirAllé® device is an FDA-cleared Class I medical device clinically proven to kill lice and their eggs using controlled heated air. The LCA franchise network is operated by Larada Sciences, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

 

            











    

        

        
