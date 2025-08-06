Rightworks Appoints New CEO and CRO

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced the appointments of Ian Williams as Chief Executive Officer and Jay Muelhoefer as Chief Revenue Officer. These leadership appointments reflect the company’s commitment to scaling growth, expanding market presence, and delivering exceptional value to the accounting profession through innovation and operational excellence.

Ian Williams, Chief Executive Officer

Williams brings decades of experience driving transformation and profitability in technology-enabled businesses. He most recently served as CEO of DRB Systems, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT)-owned market leader providing payment, point-of-sale, and customer acquisition solutions. At DRB, Williams increased organic growth to ~25% per annum, accelerated the company’s shift towards recurring revenues, improved customer retention, and launched new analytics, business reporting, and marketing applications.

With a career spanning executive roles at Deluxe Corporation, Imation, Seagate, and Hewlett-Packard, Williams has demonstrated an ability to scale businesses from mid-sized enterprises to large-scale enterprises across sectors, including fintech, data security, and cloud storage. His visionary leadership, combined with a track record of aligning teams around performance and customer centricity, positions him to lead Rightworks into its next chapter of growth.

“Ian’s ability to build winning cultures and consistently drive strategic growth within organizations makes him the ideal leader for our future,” said Matt Kinsey, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, Rightworks’ private equity sponsor. “We’d like to thank Joel Hughes, our current CEO, for his tremendous contributions since joining Rightworks in 2017.” Hughes will remain on the board as Executive Chairman, advising and supporting Williams.

Jay Muelhoefer, Chief Revenue Officer

Muelhoefer joins Rightworks with a proven track record of building and leading global go-to-market efforts within numerous public and private companies. As former Chief Commercial Officer at Evolv Technology and Chief Marketing Officer at Kinaxis, he consistently delivered revenue growth above 30% and improved go-to-market effectiveness, while improving customer experiences. Muelhoefer has also held senior leadership roles at Intralinks, IBM, and PTC, scaling organizations from $75M to over $1B and spearheading international expansion.

Connect with Rightworks

Visit our newsroom; read our blog; and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud platform purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and our premier community for firm optimization, growth, and professional development. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6bb39a7-6ab3-4730-aae1-cf39a4f3faf3