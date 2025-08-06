Aisera Launches Unify - The AI Industry’s First Open Architecture for Multi-Agent Orchestration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for enterprise, today announced the launch of Aisera Unify, the industry’s first open standards-based communication backbone and underlying architecture that enables multi-agent orchestration across disparate apps, systems and platform to truly deliver autonomous outcomes manageable and observable from a single agent interface.

As enterprises accelerate their adoption of agentic AI, they are realizing that no single platform can effectively manage every business task across the organization. With specialized platforms and apps across IT, HR, finance, legal, facilities, and other core business functions, organizations require multiple domain-specific agents to collaborate and reason together in real time to deliver answers, actions, and insights that have business value. Without a unified backbone, enterprises have been forced to rely on fragile point-to-point integrations that increase operational risk, create redundant infrastructure, and slow the pace of AI adoption.

Aisera Unify addresses key enterprise challenges by delivering a platform, a system of agents, and a model-agnostic orchestration layer that eliminates vendor lock-in and enables seamless coordination between Aisera and third-party agents. Built on open standards such as A2A, MCP, AGNTCY, and more, Unify future-proofs enterprise AI architectures and accelerates the deployment and scaling of multi-agent systems. It leverages Aisera’s closed-loop reasoning engine to discover agents dynamically, plan adaptive workflows, and autonomously orchestrate execution across systems and domains.

“Enterprises juggle dozens of tools, platforms, and ecosystems - but each one often operates in its own silo. Aisera Unify breaks down these barriers by serving as the connective tissue between AI agents and real business workflows,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. “Instead of agents stuck in isolated apps, Aisera Unify lets them work together all without manual hand‑offs. It’s the foundation for true multi‑agent collaboration and execution across any system, domain, or vendor - showing what real agentic autonomy looks like at enterprise scale.”

Key benefits of Aisera Unify

Orchestrate agents autonomously with A2A: Aisera Unify natively supports A2A protocol, enabling real-time coordination across AI agents. Agents are discovered via dynamic Agent Cards backed by the Aisera Agent Registry, allowing seamless task delegation and one-click onboarding for new agents - ensuring scalable, cross-domain orchestration.

Standardize context sharing at scale with MCP: Unify natively supports MCP and its core strategies, enabling context sharing across apps, tools, and agents to power scalable, autonomous multi-agent workflows across the enterprise.

Invoke the best agent for the task at hand, every time: Aisera Unify auto-selects the best AI agent for every task - regardless of the provider. Whether it's a native or third-party agent, Unify ensures secure, scalable coordination across your agentic ecosystem. Avoid vendor lock-in, optimize performance, and enable multi-agent orchestration at enterprise scale.

Optimize LLM usage via LLM gateway: With the Aisera LLM gateway, intelligently route tasks to the most appropriate foundational models across your AI agent ecosystem, optimizing for accuracy, reducing latency, and minimizing compute costs.

Responsible agentic AI with TRAPS: Aisera's TRAPS (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, Secure) enterprise security framework minimizes risks and accelerates time-to-value. It ensures that AI agents operate transparently and comply with enterprise-wide data and security policies.

Aisera’s TRAPS (Trusted, Responsible, Auditable, Private, Secure) enterprise security framework minimizes risks and accelerates time-to-value. It ensures that AI agents operate transparently and comply with enterprise-wide data and security policies. Observability and continuous improvement loops: All agents and users have access to core platform services - including RDBMS, knowledge graph, user graph, metadata, data lake, agent registry, and vector databases. These services power pattern recognition, analytics, and feedback loops that continuously improve agent performance. Governance and Policy Enforcement, Autonomous Skill Acquisition, and Agent Self-reflection loops make the Aisera platform one of the most robust from an enterprise readiness point of view.

Aisera Unify further enhances the recently announced System of AI Agents with enterprise-class interoperability designed to transform business operations and work seamlessly across critical enterprise functions.

Aisera Unify will be available for beta testing starting in Fall 2025. Customers can sign up for early access to experience the benefits of seamless, interoperable multi-agent orchestration.

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises, including Adobe, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway, rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.