DigiCert Releases Open Source TrustCore SDK for Developers

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in digital trust, today announced the open-source release of its TrustCore SDK, a production-proven cryptographic library for embedded and IoT devices. Now available under the AGPL v3 license on GitHub, TrustCore SDK gives developers the tools to design security into their products from the start by enabling them to evaluate, integrate, and customize trusted cryptographic capabilities with full transparency. By offering both an open-source option and a commercially-supported path, DigiCert is helping organizations build quantum-resilient solutions that scale securely for production deployments.

The release addresses a growing need for verifiable, high-assurance cryptography as embedded and connected devices face new threats. Traditional cryptography libraries are often opaque, difficult to validate, and slow to adapt to evolving standards like post-quantum readiness. TrustCore SDK changes that by placing open, production-tested cryptography into developers’ hands, enabling faster innovation, improved transparency, and community-driven integration of emerging standards like TLS 1.3 and PQC algorithms.

“As we approach a post-quantum era, the ability to build trust into the core of connected systems has become an imperative for achieving resilience,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “By open sourcing TrustCore SDK, we’re moving the industry toward a more transparent and future-ready foundation where security is not just a technical feature, but a strategic enabler of innovation, reliability, and intelligent trust.”

TrustCore SDK offers support for TLS 1.3, MQTT, SCEP, EST, and post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, and stands apart from other open-source crypto libraries by offering:

A 15+ year production track record across high-assurance industries

FIPS-compliant configurations for rigorous security use cases

Direct integration with DigiCert Device Trust Manager, enabling certificate lifecycle automation

Modular availability, starting with the NanoSSH module on GitHub, with more components releasing over the coming months

