BTCC Exchange Sets Sail for Exclusive Tokyo Summer Festival 2025 Aboard Traditional Yakatabune

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, is elevating the crypto networking experience with its highly anticipated Summer Festival 2025 , taking place aboard a traditional Japanese yakatabune on August 24, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. Following last year's successful Tokyo event, this invitation-only summer festival promises an unforgettable fusion of Japanese culture and Web3 innovation.

The exclusive 2.5-hour sunset cruise (17:00-19:30 JST) will host select crypto influencers in an intimate setting, complete with freshly prepared sushi by professional chefs, premium beverages, and panoramic views of Tokyo's summer skyline. The yakatabune venue, which is a traditional Japanese houseboat, offers a distinctive cultural backdrop that sets this gathering apart from conventional cryptocurrency conferences.

"This event embodies our vision of fostering genuine connections within the crypto community through authentic Japanese hospitality," said Kane Suzuki, Japan Branding Manager at BTCC. "We're committed to building meaningful relationships with the local crypto community through experiences that honor tradition while embracing innovation."

This cultural immersion approach reflects BTCC's commitment to building bridges between traditional and digital finance markets, particularly in Asia's rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Expanding Trading Opportunities with CAW Spot Listing

Complementing the offline event in Tokyo, BTCC will list crow with knife (CAW) on August 8, 2025. This community-driven meme token, which was launched in March 2024 on the Cronos blockchain, features cross-chain mobility through Stargate Finance to support interoperability and multi-chain growth.

The CAW listing joins BTCC's recent spot additions, including SPX6900 (SPX), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Movement (MOVE), and Magic Eden (ME), bringing the exchange's spot trading pairs to over 300 and providing users with access to trending tokens across various crypto categories.

BTCC's expanding spot trading options demonstrate the exchange's commitment to providing comprehensive market access as the cryptocurrency market continues to diversify.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

