Search.Com Revolutionizes AI Chat: Introducing a Game Changing Approach Benefiting Consumers, Publishers and Brands

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search.com , a division of Public Good, is disrupting the AI GPT chat landscape with a groundbreaking model behind its gen AI search platform which includes cash back opportunities for consumers, revenue share for publishers and a clutter-free environment for brands.

For consumers, Search.com is entirely free to use offering equitable access to knowledge while other platforms charge for usage and premium features. In addition, on Search.com users can earn cash back, discounts and offers from premium brands. The subscription membership program goes even further offering 10% cash back on purchases made. This revolutionary model means users no longer pay for AI chat —they earn from it. “Our cashback approach not only democratizes AI search but also fosters stronger connections between consumers, publishers and brands,” states Melissa Anderson, President, Public Good.

Publishers, who traditionally incur costs to integrate search functionality into their websites, will now earn revenue by integrating Search.com’s powerful AI search capabilities. This innovative approach reverses traditional search economics, turning a cost center into a profit center for publishers. In addition, Search.com provides attribution and monetization for publisher content versus scraping it without providing value back. “Publishers have gotten the short end of the stick, and we’re here to change that. We are passionate about how our publisher monetization solutions support journalism,” adds Melissa.

Brands, in turn, gain unparalleled visibility and engagement opportunities. In a world where consumers are moving to AI chat for advice on life, products and services, Search.com empowers brands to meet consumers where they are in contextual “moments of motivation.” When advertising within Search.com’s AI-driven chat interface, brands secure dedicated consumer attention in a clean, clutter-free environment garnering 100% of their attention.

Search.com’s new AI platform is accessible via desktop and mobile on both iOS/Android. To learn more visit Search.com.

About Public Good.com LLC

Public Good delivers innovative, equitable AI solutions that empower people, publishers, and brands. Leveraging advanced AI-driven contextual targeting, Public Good enables global advertisers and publishers to engage people in “moments of motivation” that build consumer engagement, foster loyalty, and drive sales. As a proud member of the Ad.com family, Public Good is supported by a global team of over 250 professionals across the USA, UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world’s leading brands and publishers.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kennedy

Bob Gold & Associates

C. 610-635-8427 (text)

O. 310-320-2010x1006 or Search@bobgoldpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50aeacba-a95f-4f50-97d8-7ee6886b140a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49eb11bc-e385-44e0-a626-c804f9277ec2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e79c190-9933-4c97-a433-54b743c222e9