86% Mobile Users Avoid Downloading Apps that Request “Too Many” Permissions: GoodFirms’ Survey

In a survey conducted by GoodFirms, an overwhelming 73% indicated that malicious mobile apps or unwanted mobile app permissions, such as access to contacts, messages, camera, storage files, and microphone, pose a significant threat to users, resulting in the leakage of sensitive data. Moreover, 46% survey participants think that not all requisition permissions by the apps are necessary for the app's functionality.

Interestingly, 13% of the participants said they would deny access to their data, irrespective of whether it is required for the app functionality.

“Mobile app users must be able to understand the nuances of mobile app security, and respond quickly to the growing data threats. For businesses, it is safe to hire reliable mobile app development companies that specialize in developing apps with an in-depth understanding of data security and privacy,” says GoodFirms.

Mobile apps developed today differ from those built a few years ago. Modern app development focuses more on agile methods, stronger security protocols, and user privacy. As our lives become increasingly digital, developers are more responsible for building transparent apps for handling personal data.

That said, the real power lies with the user. Mobile app users need to be mindful of the information they choose to share. The best practices recommended by the experts include timely reviewing the app permissions, denying access where it's not required, and familiarizing themselves with their device's privacy controls (whether Android or iOS).

"Always stick to apps from trusted Software development companies , web development companies and ecommerce development companies , check for clear privacy policies, and download only from official app stores," added GoodFirms.

Regularly updating mobile apps and avoiding outdated operating system versions also helps maintain security. Ultimately, maintaining control over the sensitive data starts with informed choices.

