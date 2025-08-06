Trawick International Unveils Comprehensive Suite of New Trip Cancellation Products and Travel Services

MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading provider of international insurance and assistance services, today announced a major expansion to its travel protection offerings, including a new suite of trip cancellation plans underwritten by AmTrust Financial and enhanced traveler benefits through strategic partnerships with Blink Parametric and Runway Health.

This launch marks a bold step forward in Trawick’s commitment to reimagining travel insurance with more flexibility, personalized support, and proactive service for today’s travelers.

At the heart of the launch is the introduction of the new Pathway Collection, a tiered lineup of trip cancellation insurance plans designed to meet a range of traveler needs. The new plans are now available to U.S. residents and are underwritten by AmTrust Financial, a global specialty insurer:

Pathway Premium – Highest level of travel protection and travel medical available, with options to add on Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR), Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR), Adventure and Extreme Sports coverage, and Rental Car Damage

– Highest level of travel protection and travel medical available, with options to add on Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR), Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR), Adventure and Extreme Sports coverage, and Rental Car Damage Pathway Plus – Balanced blend of travel protection and medical coverage, with option to add Adventure and Extreme Sports coverage and Rental Car Damage

– Balanced blend of travel protection and medical coverage, with option to add Adventure and Extreme Sports coverage and Rental Car Damage Pathway Essential – Core trip cancellation and travel medical coverage for value-driven travelers

– Core trip cancellation and travel medical coverage for value-driven travelers Pathway Domestic – Trip cancellation and interruption benefits tailored to U.S.-based travel

Bailey Foster, SVP, Travel Insurance for Trawick International, commented, “With the Pathway plans, we set out to create a smarter, more intuitive approach to trip cancellation coverage that reflects how people travel today. From flexible benefit levels to new service features like airport lounge access and personalized pre-travel medical support, this launch raises the bar for what travelers should expect from their insurance. It’s not just about covering risk; it’s about delivering value at every step of the journey.”

In addition to the new portfolio of plans, Trawick is also introducing two innovative service enhancements available with these and other select plans:

Traveler Lounge Pass , powered by Blink Parametric, provides complimentary airport lounge access if a traveler’s registered flight is delayed by more than two hours.

, powered by Blink Parametric, provides complimentary airport lounge access if a traveler’s registered flight is delayed by more than two hours. Pre-Travel Medical Readiness Consultation, offered in partnership with Runway Health, gives travelers access to an online physician consultation and personalized prescription medicine travel kit for common travel-related health issues.

Daryl Trawick, President & CEO, Trawick International, commented, “This launch marks a significant step forward in our long-term strategy to lead the market with intelligent, customer-centric innovation. As the needs of the globally mobile population evolve, so must the solutions designed to protect them. By introducing services that proactively enhance the travel experience, we’re not just expanding our portfolio, we’re redefining what modern travel insurance can and should be.

All products and services announced today are now available and can be explored at https://trawickinternational.com/pathway-collection.

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com and trawickholdings.com.

