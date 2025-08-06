Bio-Polypropylene Market to Reach USD 546.98 Million by 2032 | Demand Driven by Sustainable Packaging, Automotive Lightweighting, and Regulatory Push for Bio-Based Plastics

Austin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bio-Polypropylene Market was valued at USD 150.23 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 546.98 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% between 2025 and 2032.

The change from traditional polypropylene to biodegradable poly(propylene) alternatives is progressing especially in packaging, automotive, textiles and consumer goods in response carbon neutrality objectives lurched by a requirement to decrease fossil-based plastic consumption. This material has the same mechanical and thermal performance as conventional polypropylene so can be used directly as substitute in a wide range of applications without any sacrifice on product quality or function.

Bio-polypropylene is manufactured using sugarcane, corn starch or waste biomass as key raw material. With circular economies being called for the world over and significant reductions in plastic waste promoted, industries are quickly adding Bio-PP to deliver upon such environmental goals. Bio-polypropylene is being used by vehicle manufacturers for lightweight, fuel-efficient automotive parts.





The U.S Bio-polypropylene market size was USD 27.16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 106.36 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 18.61% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is due to due to its large-scale industrial infrastructure, focus on sustainable innovation and presence of major end-use industries including automotive, packaging & consumer goods.

Key Companies:

Braskem

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

BASF SE

Neste

Borealis AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

TotalEnergies Corbion

Global Bioenergies

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Bio-polypropylene Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 150.23 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 546.98 Million CAGR CAGR of 17.53% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Source (Edible & Non-Edible Oils, Starch, and Others)

• By Application (Injection Molding, Textile, Films, and Others)

By Source

The edible and non-edible oils segment accounted for majority of the Global bio-polypropylene market share in 2024, with a contribution of around 56% primarily because they are easily available, economically feasible and can be efficiently converted to bio-based monomers which are then used as raw materials for polypropylene production. Soybean oil, palm oil, castor oil and waste cooking oil are feedstocks for renewable biobased materials.

By Application

In 2024, the injection molding segment accounted for the largest share of the bio-polypropylene market, approximately 48%. It is due to its extensive use in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and electronics. Mass production of complex, lightweight components with the benefit of reduced carbon footprint can be performed efficiently using bio-polypropylene by injection molding. Moreover, because this kind of manufacturing allows manufacturers to both comfortably reduce their CO2 emissions and maintain product performance.

Regional Analysis

The largest market was in Europe with 42.34% value share of the world (EU environmental directives and support to bioplastics). The market is dominated by the UK, followed closely by the Netherlands, owing to the flourishing automotive and packaging segments for biopolymer consumption, respectively. In addition, the work is being done in conjunction between biopolymer startups with regional industrial players to of innovative solutions and also potential commercialization.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Braskem S.A. announced the expansion of its bio-based polypropylene pilot plant in Brazil, aiming to scale up commercial production by 2027 using sugarcane ethanol feedstock.

In October 2024, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Neste Oyj collaborated to produce certified renewable bio-PP at LyondellBasell's Germany facility using Neste's bio-based hydrocarbons.

Key USPs of the Bio-Polypropylene Market

Drop-in Compatibility - That helps ensure bio-polypropylene performs as in-line with current PP characteristics, giving a product seamless substitution in place of conventional products.

High Sustainability Impact - It helps to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption, meeting Global Climate and Circular Economy targets.

Excellent Mechanical Performance - Bio-PP meanwhile retains a tensile strength, impact resistance, and temperature stability at levels comparable to those offered by petrochemical-derived PP.

Diverse Feedstock Utilization - Derived from renewable biomass feedstocks such as sugarcane, corn, and agricultural waste to increase production flexibility.

Expanding Automotive Adoption- Rising Filament use in car interiors, bumpers, and battery casings for reduced weight & better fuel efficiency.

Favorable Regulatory Support- Governments in the EU, U.S., and Asia are providing a mix of subsidies, tax incentives, and mandates supporting bio-based plastic capacity additions.

Questionable Demand in FMCG & Packaging -More than just a helping hand for global ESG targets, bio-PP could soon become the go-to choice of consumer goods companies packaging their products to meet both sustainability goals and consumers' expectations.

