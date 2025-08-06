DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): AGM/EGM / Personnel

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Request by AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting

06. Aug 2025 / 19:10 CET/CEST

Langen, 6 August 2025 – AEPF III 15 S.à r.l., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., requests the convocation of an extraordinary general meeting of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG with the agenda item 1 “Resolution on the removal of Supervisory Board member Markus Hofmann” and the agenda item 2 “Supervisory Board election”.

With agenda item 1, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. proposes to resolve, “Markus Hofmann is removed as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of this Extraordinary General Meeting.”

With agenda item 2, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. proposes to resolve, “Dr. Matthias Prochaska, Executive Director Lapithus Management Gruppe, Luxembourg, resident in L-5359 Schuttrange, Luxembourg be elected to the Supervisory Board of the Company effective as of the end of this Extraordinary General Meeting that resolves on his discharge for the financial year ending on December 31, 2027”.

The management board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG assesses the request of the convocation and prepares further steps.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ir@demire.ag

