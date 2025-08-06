Scouting America Takes Canoes, Robots and Rockets to Washington DC to Showcase the Adventure of Scouting

IRVING, TX, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week dozens of Scouts and their leaders visited the nation’s capital for Camp Capitol Hill and Eagles on the Hill. Scouts had the opportunity to meet with Congressmen, Senators, staff, and the media, to share how Scouting has shaped their character, leadership, and commitment to public service.

Local troops brought a canoe into the capitol complex along with a Pinewood Derby Track, rockets, robots and even a knot tying demonstration to showcase the fun and adventure of what they learn in Scouting. Eagle Scouts, Andrea Marron and Trevor Austin, hosted a panel discussion with Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, Congressman August Pfluger, the Honorable Russell Rumbaugh, and Ms. Mimi Geerges to share their testimony of the positive impacts of scouting.

Chief Scout Executive and CEO Roger Krone said the event highlighted the pride Scouts take in their nation while providing a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with national leaders.

“When Scouts recite the Scout Oath, they promise to do their duty to God and their country. Every uniform bears the American flag and at every meeting they recite the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Krone. “Events like Camp Capitol Hill and Eagles on the Hill provide an opportunity for Scouts to meet their leaders and see what it means to be a citizen of this great nation. We are grateful to the many lawmakers who took time to meet with our Scouts.”

“The spirit of Scouting was on full display this week for Camp Capitol Hill,” said U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson, Co-Chair of the Scouting Caucus. “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Scouting Caucus, an Eagle Scout, and former Scoutmaster, I was proud to see our Scouts demonstrate outdoor and leadership skills in the heart of our nation’s capital. The Scouts who attended Camp Capitol Hill showed exactly what the organization is about: duty, service, community and character. Congratulations to all who participated!”

“For over a century, Scouting has helped shape responsible citizens and encouraged individuals to reach their full potential,” said U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop, Co-Chair of the Scouting Caucus. “Our country is stronger because of the lessons Scouting imparts and the foundations of character it helps to build. Scouts learn to meet and work cooperatively with people from different backgrounds. The values of respect, teamwork, and service help transcend barriers. As co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Scouting Caucus, it was an honor to address those gathered for Camp Capitol Hill and Eagles on the Hill. The work that these Scouts and Scouters do across America continues to inspire us and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

"As an Eagle Scout, it was inspiring to see how Scouting America continues to impact today’s youth, nation-wide, especially as Congressional support continues to grow," said Andrea Marron, the immediate past President of the Venturing Officers Association. "We were able to learn from distinguished guests who had much to share about their experiences as Eagle Scouts, Scouts, and Scouting volunteers."

Both events reinforce Scouting America's dedication to preparing young people for life by instilling values and developing skills that enable them to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes. They also underscore the organization’s ongoing commitment to remaining a dynamic, relevant force in the lives of youth and in the civic fabric of our nation.

Members of Congress in attendance included Representatives Frank Pallone (NJ-06), John Joyce (PA-13), Joe Wilson (SC-02), Mike Kennedy (UT-03), Randy Fine (FL-06), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01), G.T. Thompson (PA-15), Sanford D. Bishop (GA-02), Bob Latta (OH-05), Ron Estes (KS-04), Pete Sessions (TX-32), August Pfluger (TX-11), and David Taylor (OH-02). U.S. Senators in attendance included Gary Peters (MI), Bill Hagerty (TN), and Bill Cassidy (LA).

Photos from the event can be viewed online.

Attachments