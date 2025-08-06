CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword(s): Delisting

CLIQ Digital AG: Dylan Media to Vote Against Proposed Share Buyback and CLIQ Digital Currently No Longer Considers Delisting

06. Aug 2025 / 20:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Düsseldorf, 6 August 2025 – CLIQ Digital AG (“CLIQ Digital” or the “Company”) announces that it has been informed today by its largest shareholder Dylan Media B.V. (“Dylan Media”) that it will vote against agenda item no. 7 at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 21 August 2025. The agenda item, originally requested by Dylan Media itself, relates to a public partial share repurchase offer and a capital reduction by way of redemption of the repurchased shares.

Dylan Media’s decision follows CLIQ Digital’s announcement yesterday. It disclosed obstacles of the Company’s ability to process payments from a part of its existing customers and to acquire new customers due to significant developments within the global digital payments ecosystem, resulting in the withdrawal of the Company’s financial outlook for 2025.

In light of these developments, Dylan Media has expressed its view that pre-serving liquidity is the most prudent short-term strategy and therefore does not anymore support a public partial repurchase offer by the Company at this time.

Against this background and in consideration of the current business environment, the Management Board today has decided currently not to consider a delisting from the stock exchange any longer.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Sebastian McCoskrie

Head of Investor Relations

Grünstrasse 8

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

+49 151 52043659

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

