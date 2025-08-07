Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
07 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 06 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.853833

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,325,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,420,643 have voting rights and 3,927,160 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.85383315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
540462.0008:45:58LSE  
281461.5008:49:17LSE  
363461.5008:49:17LSE  
16462.5009:29:53LSE  
791464.0009:40:20LSE  
770463.5009:43:52LSE  
78463.5009:43:52LSE  
179463.5009:43:53LSE  
100463.5009:53:19LSE  
684463.0010:22:06LSE  
188463.0010:22:31LSE  
848462.5010:25:07LSE  
800462.5010:25:07LSE  
52462.5010:25:07LSE  
613462.0010:26:09LSE  
214460.0010:55:23LSE  
16460.0010:55:23LSE  
60459.5010:59:51LSE  
360459.5010:59:55LSE  
188459.0011:07:38LSE  
420460.5011:33:47LSE  
425460.0011:37:54LSE  
200459.0012:20:35LSE  
188459.5012:28:16LSE  
11459.5012:44:47LSE  
73461.0012:59:55LSE  
127461.0012:59:55LSE  
188461.5013:22:27LSE  
188462.0013:23:26LSE  
126461.5013:25:26LSE  
16461.5013:25:26LSE  
46461.5013:25:26LSE  
188461.5013:58:07LSE  
143461.0014:28:27LSE  
580461.5014:41:34LSE  
272462.0014:55:39LSE  
188461.5014:59:34LSE  
76462.5015:17:08LSE  
188462.0015:23:25LSE  
24462.0015:23:56LSE  
16462.0015:23:56LSE  
262462.0015:34:51LSE  
166461.5015:36:20LSE  
40461.5015:36:20LSE  
206461.5015:42:14LSE  
124461.5015:42:14LSE  
196462.5015:46:26LSE  
223462.0015:54:02LSE  
94462.0016:01:23LSE  
141462.0016:01:23LSE  
563462.0016:01:23LSE  
3461.5016:01:24LSE  
203461.5016:01:35LSE  
33461.5016:01:35LSE  
2461.5016:01:35LSE  
14461.5016:01:35LSE  
119461.5016:02:15LSE  
38461.5016:03:04LSE  
87461.5016:03:04LSE  
152461.5016:04:44LSE  
54461.5016:05:16LSE  
206461.5016:05:16LSE  
23461.5016:05:16LSE  
235461.5016:05:35LSE  
132461.5016:05:35LSE  
74461.5016:05:36LSE  
206461.5016:05:40LSE  
115461.5016:05:49LSE  
91461.5016:05:49LSE  
91461.5016:05:49LSE  
16461.5016:05:49LSE  
99461.5016:06:24LSE  
99461.5016:06:45LSE  
7461.5016:06:45LSE  
9461.5016:06:45LSE  
53461.5016:07:16LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


