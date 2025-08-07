CLEAR is Under Construction in Epic Toolbox in Identity Verification for EpicCare Link to Streamline Provider Access, Boost Security

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced today that CLEAR1 is Under Construction in Epic’s Identity Verification for EpicCare Link Toolbox category, expanding its identity verification capabilities to support community health providers and affiliated staff. By continuing to integrate with Epic, CLEAR1 will bring secure, automated identity verification to account creation and recovery workflows, helping clinics and health organizations reduce administrative burdens and accelerate access for distributed care teams.

This latest development builds on CLEAR’s earlier announcement that it is also under construction in Epic’s Toolbox with an identity verification integration for MyChart, a patient-facing solution that empowers health systems to streamline account creation and recovery while strengthening the protection of sensitive health information. CLEAR’s Toolbox integration for MyChart account creation is slated to be available for customers with Epic November 2025 version.

Together, these planned integrations reflect CLEAR’s broader commitment to securing every access point in the healthcare journey, from patients to providers–with seamless, trusted identity experiences.

“Our mission has always been to replace friction with trust,” said David Bardan, General Manager and Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “With this integration, we’re bringing that vision to the provider experience, helping healthcare organizations deliver secure, seamless access for the entire care team.”

“We are seeing remarkable progress in streamlining the patient check-in experience leveraging CLEAR's integration with Epic" said Pranav Jain, MD, Chief Health Information Officer at Wellstar Health System. "In addition to scaling the CLEAR technology across our health system, we are also looking forward to expanding how our patients and team members can further benefit from CLEAR’s new integrations with Epic.”

Today, many health care systems rely on manual identity verification processes for EpicCare Link access, especially when onboarding outside providers and affiliates. These approaches can increase administrative workload and pose cybersecurity risks.

CLEAR’s planned integration aims to solve these challenges by embedding a seamless identity verification workflow directly into EpicCare Link. Users will be able to verify their identity through a secure, self-service process, eliminating the need for paper forms or manual reviews. We believe that the result will be faster, more accurate account creation and password recovery, without compromising security or compliance.

The planned integration is designed to support IAL2 standards and other advanced verification protocols while integrating seamlessly into existing Epic workflows. By adopting CLEAR1’s adaptive identity platform, health systems can reduce administrative workload, reduce cyber threats, and deliver a modern access experience that scales.

CLEAR1’s expanding footprint across the Epic ecosystem underscores its role as a foundational identity layer for healthcare. With more than 33 million members and a track record of delivering consumer-grade experiences backed by enterprise-grade security, CLEAR1 is uniquely positioned to help health systems modernize infrastructure, reduce risk, and meet rising expectations from patients and providers alike.

For more information about CLEAR1’s Epic integrations, visit verifywithclear.com/healthcare.

Epic and EpicCare Link are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements related to CLEAR’s planned integrations and their intended results. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risks associated with the integration process and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

