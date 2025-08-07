Defiance Launches QPUX: 2X Leveraged ETF on Pure Quantum Companies

MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF (Ticker: QPUX) . This innovative ETF provides investors with amplified 2X daily exposure to a hand-picked basket of pure quantum computing companies, empowering investors to capture opportunities in one of the most transformative technology sectors.

QPUX seeks to deliver daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of its equal-weighted Target Portfolio, which currently consists of IONQ, Inc. (IONQ), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT). The portfolio is rebalanced daily to maintain equal weighting among these four companies.

Through the use of derivatives, including swaps and listed options, QPUX aims to achieve precise 2X daily leveraged exposure to this group of companies, which are at the forefront of quantum computing hardware, software, and enabling technologies.

“QPUX underscores Defiance’s mission to provide investors with amplified exposure to cutting-edge technologies,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “Quantum computing is poised to redefine problem-solving across industries, and by focusing on pure quantum leaders like IONQ and Rigetti, QPUX offers active traders a targeted way to benefit from this revolutionary shift.”

Why Pure Quantum Companies?

Quantum computing leverages phenomena such as superposition and entanglement to process information exponentially faster and more efficiently than classical computing. The companies in QPUX’s portfolio—IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, and QUBT—are dedicated to developing quantum hardware, software, and related technologies. As the industry advances, these firms are positioned to benefit from breakthroughs in quantum hardware, machine learning, and next-generation computational solutions

An investment in QPUX is not an investment in IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, or QUBT

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

QPUX Risks. The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the performance of an equal-weighted basket of quantum computing companies (IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, QUBT). This subjects the Fund to the risk that the values of these companies decrease. If the share prices of the companies in the Target Portfolio decrease, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. Therefore, as a result of the Fund's exposure to the Target Portfolio, the Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Underlying Securities Trading Risk. The trading prices of the companies in the Target Portfolio (IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, QUBT) may be highly volatile and could continue to be subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Underlying Securities Performance Risk. One or more companies in the Target Portfolio may fail to meet publicly announced business targets or market expectations, which could cause their share prices to decline.

Quantum Computing Industry Risk. The quantum computing industry may be significantly affected by rapid technological changes, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, patent disputes, and the risk of product obsolescence. Many companies in this industry have limited operating histories and may experience high volatility.

Derivatives Risks. The Fund's derivative investments carry risks such as an imperfect match between the derivative's performance and its underlying assets, and the potential for loss of principal, which can exceed the initial investment.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Leverage Risk. As part of the Fund's principal investment strategy, the Fund will make investments in swap contracts and options. These derivative instruments provide the economic effect of financial leverage by creating additional investment exposure to the Target Portfolio, as well as the potential for greater loss.

Compounding Risk. The Fund has a single-day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of compounding daily returns for each trading day. The effects of compounding will likely cause the performance of the Fund to be either greater than or less than the Target Portfolio's performance times the stated multiple in the Fund's investment objective, before accounting for fees and fund expenses.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses and reduce performance. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers (IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, QUBT) than if it were diversified.

Concentration and Issuer Risk. The Fund's focus on a limited number of quantum computing companies may cause the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk across many industries. The Fund will seek to employ its investment strategy with respect to its Target Portfolio regardless of corporate actions, market downturns, or other adverse conditions, and will not take temporary defensive positions during such periods.

New Fund Risk. As a newly formed fund, QPUX has no operating history, providing a limited basis for investors to assess performance or management.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

David Hanono, info@defianceetfs.com, 833.333.9383

