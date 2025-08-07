Change to the Executive Board of Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Executive Vice President Peter Kjær has been employed by Schouw & Co. since 1 April 1993 and has been a member of the company’s Executive Board since 1 May 1996.

Born in 1956, Peter Kjær is expected to retire in 2026. In anticipation of his forthcoming retirement, Schouw & Co. has agreed with Peter Kjær that he will step down from the Executive Board with effect from 15 August 2025.

Following this change, the Executive Board will comprise the CEO, Jens Bjerg Sørensen.

This change does not otherwise affect the company’s organisational structure and has no impact on the Group’s guidance for 2025.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment