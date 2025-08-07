Bitget Wallet Launches USD-Based Crypto Card in Brazil, Eye Latin America Expansion

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched its USD-based, zero-fee Mastercard crypto payment card in Brazil, marking its entry into Latin America's fast-growing digital payments market. Expansion to Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Guatemala will follow in the coming months, with additional rollouts in Asia-Pacific planned later this year. Issued in partnership with infrastructure provider Immersve , the card allows users to spend crypto directly from their wallets at over 150 million merchants that accept Mastercard globally.

Available exclusively via the Bitget Wallet app, the card offers instant, fully digital issuance using Mastercard Digital First technology. Users can top up in real time using USDC, spend via Apple Pay and Google Pay, and benefit from instant crypto-to-fiat conversion. The card charges no top-up fees and applies no transaction fees on USD payments.

Designed for users who hold stablecoins to hedge against local currency volatility, the card offers a way to earn yield — up to 10% annually — on idle balances in the wallet while maintaining access to everyday spending. This positions it as a potential alternative to traditional bank cards for international payments, online shopping, and travel. Users can spend in USD directly from their wallets, without needing to rely on local banks or perform conversions into fiat.

"Latin America is one of the world's most dynamic crypto economies, making it a natural next step for our global expansion," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "With the Bitget Wallet Card, we're unlocking real-world payments for millions of users across the region, helping crypto evolve from an investment asset into a usable currency. This launch marks a key step in our vision of building a global payments network powered by self-custodial wallets."

"Latin America's crypto adoption is among the highest in the world, and we see this region as a proving ground for real-world blockchain payments," said Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve. "This partnership demonstrates how traditional payment rails and crypto wallets can work together to deliver seamless and scalable solutions for everyday spending."

Bitget Wallet, with over 80 million users globally, is expanding its product suite under a broader PayFi strategy. Alongside the crypto card, the wallet supports QR Scan-to-Pay, in-app Shop purchases, and integrated yield products — aiming to create a comprehensive self-custodial platform for spending, earning, and managing digital assets.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

About Immersve

Immersve is a principal member of the Mastercard network. Its issuing-as-a-service platform supports both centralised and decentralised payment experiences. Exchanges, web3 wallets and DeFi protocols can easily integrate with Immersve's APIs and smart contracts to transact anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Immersve is a registered Financial Services Provider. For more information on the APIs go to docs.immersve.com.

