OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the Second Quarter of 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the “Company”) is a one-bank holding company and owns 100% of OptimumBank (the “Bank”). The Company is pleased to announce net earnings of $3.60 million, or $0.31 per basic share, and $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $3.87 million, or $0.33 per basic share, and $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.50 million net earnings, or $0.36 per basic share, and $0.34 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net earnings was $7.47 million, or $0.64 per basic share, and $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $5.87 million, or $0.68 per basic share, and $0.66 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase of $1.6 million in earnings for the six-month ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by a $3.18 million improvement in net interest income and $0.63 million in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses and income taxes. The decline in diluted earnings per share is the result of the average increase in both common and preferred shares by 3,351,368 shares.

The Company has demonstrated continued progress during the second quarter of 2025. Total deposits grew by $25.93 million from March 31, 2025, reaching $878.87 million at June 30, 2025, reflecting an annualized growth rate of approximately 12.16%. This also represents a growth of $116.22 million in total deposits since the second quarter of 2024. The gross loan portfolio decreased by $15.68 million during the second quarter of 2025 to $784.56 million.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

 Net earnings of $3.60 million, or $0.31 per basic share, and $0.29 diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”).
 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.48% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.62% for the first quarter of 2025.
 Net interest margin was 4.32%, reflecting an increase from 4.06% for the first quarter of 2025.
 Total assets grew by $21.66 million to $999.13 million from March 31, 2025, an annualized increase of approximately 8.86%.
 Total deposits grew by $25.93 million to $878.87 million from March 31, 2025, representing an annualized increase of approximately 12.16%.
 Gross loans decreased by $15.68 million during the quarter.
 Total stockholders’ equity increased by $3.35 million to $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $108 million as of March 31, 2025, reflecting continued earnings retention.


“We are proud to report strong and resilient performance during the second quarter of 2025,” said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board. “While industry headwinds continue, our team at OptimumBank delivered meaningful core earnings through disciplined deposit pricing, targeted growth in consumer and multi-family lending, and improved operating leverage. Although overall loan balances declined this quarter due to the payoff of older, lower-yielding loans, we remain well positioned to redeploy capital into higher-return opportunities. Our results demonstrate our ability to manage a growing asset base while maintaining solid credit quality and capital strength.”

Net interest income increased to $10.24 million, up $0.8 million from the first quarter of 2025 and $1.50 million from the second quarter of 2024, supported by higher yields on loans and other earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 3.49%, down from 3.59% in the first quarter, while interest-earning asset yields expanded to 6.57%. The Company’s net interest margin rose to 4.32%, a reflection of disciplined deposit pricing strategy and balance sheet optimization.

Noninterest income grew to $1.83 million, a quarterly increase of $0.6 million, driven by increases in gains on sales of government guaranteed loans and loan prepayment fees. Noninterest expenses increased to $6.18 million, primarily due to higher staffing and infrastructure investments supporting long-term scalability. The Company maintained an efficiency ratio of 51.18%, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion.

Credit loss expense increased to $1.04 million, largely due to a specific reserve booked on an individual commercial loan. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $72,000, while recoveries totaled $97,000, resulting in net recoveries of $25,000, reflecting a well-managed and granular loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses stood at $9.34 million as of June 30, 2025, or 1.19% of total loans.

Loan portfolio dynamics were mixed in the second quarter of 2025. Gross loans decreased by $15.68 million, primarily due to the payoff of several loans and the resolution of a $5.60 million nonperforming loan. Consumer and multi-family segments continued to expand, growing by $7.99 million and $4.71 million, respectively. These gains were offset by a $19.21 million decline in land and construction loans and a $5.04 million decline in residential real estate loans, consistent with the stabilization of and migration of construction to permanent loans status and other evolving market conditions. This shift provides an opportunity to redeploy capital into potentially higher-yielding segments of the portfolio.

On the funding side, total deposits increased by $25.93 million to $878.87 million from the first quarter of 2025, while core noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased to $259.82 million. The Company also significantly reduced its average borrowings from $32.22 million in the first quarter to $2.22 million in the second quarter, reinforcing its emphasis on core funding and balance sheet strength.

Capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets of 11.89%, well above regulatory minimums. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum through the remainder of 2025.

The Company’s outlook remains constructive. The Company continues to invest in technology, talent, and targeted growth strategies that reinforce its position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing community banks in South Florida. We remain grateful for the trust and partnership of our shareholders, customers, and employees.  

The following table presents the Company’s quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  2Q25 change vs 
  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q24  1Q25  2Q24 
Selected Balance Sheet Data                            
Total assets $999,127  $977,468  $932,933  $945,192  $899,778  $21,659  $99,349 
Total gross loans  784,564   800,244   804,240   778,058   761,072   (15,680)  23,492 
Total deposits  878,865   852,934   772,195   806,506   762,646   25,931   116,219 
Earnings Highlights                            
Net earnings $3,602  $3,870  $3,949  $3,302  $3,496  $(268) $106 
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.29  $0.32  $0.36  $0.32  $0.34  $(0.03) $(0.05)
Net interest income $10,242  $9,426  $9,235  $8,962  $8,742  $816  $1,500 
Performance Ratios                            
Net interest margin  4.32%  4.06%  4.19%  3.96%  3.79%  0.26%  0.53%
Net interest spread  3.08%  2.87%  2.90%  2.61%  2.52%  0.21%  0.56%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.49%  3.59%  4.02%  4.17%  4.06%  (0.10)%  (0.57)%
Efficiency ratio  51.18%  52.79%  42.53%  52.45%  51.13%  (1.61)%  0.05%
Loan-to-deposit ratio  88.13%  92.77%  102.95%  95.34%  98.59%  (4.64)%  (10.46)%
Return on (annualized)                            
Average assets (ROAA)  1.48%  1.62%  1.62%  1.42%  1.48%  (0.14)%  0.00%
Average equity (ROAE)  13.10%  14.66%  16.19%  14.74%  16.65%  (1.56)%  (3.55)%
Average tangible assets (ROTA)  1.48%  1.62%  1.62%  1.42%  1.48%  (0.14)%  0.00%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $5,895  $5,031  $5,921  $4,792  $4,859  $864  $1,036 
Other Operating Measures                            
Common shares outstanding  11,751,082   11,751,082   11,636,092   10,006,960   9,677,431   -   2,073,651 
Non-diluted tangible book value per share $9.48  $9.19  $8.87  $9.26  $8.99  $0.28  $0.49 
Fully diluted shares outstanding  23,390,612   23,390,612   23,275,622   21,646,490   21,316,961   -   2,073,651 
Fully diluted tangible book value per share $4.76  $4.62  $4.43  $4.28  $4.08  $0.14  $0.68 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  11.14%  11.05%  11.06%  9.81%  9.67%  0.09%  1.47%
Tier 1 Capital to total assets  11.89%  11.71%  10.91%  10.38%  9.68%  0.18%  2.21%


Financial Results

Statement of Earnings

Net earnings was $3.60 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $3.87 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.50 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a credit loss expense of $1.04 million, compared to a reversal of $0.2 million in the first quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net earnings increased by approximately $0.1 million.

Total interest income was $15.59 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.01 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $15.19 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was driven by both a $6.33 million rise in average loan balances and a higher loan yield, which increased from 6.83% to 6.99% and higher average balances in interest-earning deposits with banks. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $49.45 million increase in average loan balances and a rise in loan yield from 6.87% to 6.99%.

The following table depicts the components of interest income for the quarterly periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  2Q25 change vs 
  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q24  1Q25  2Q24 
Interest income                            
Loans $14,026  $13,601  $13,679  $13,588  $12,948  $425  $1,078 
Debt securities  158   160   154   163   165   (2)  (7)
Other  1,404   1,246   1,809   1,583   2,075   158   (671)
Total interest income $15,588  $15,007  $15,642  $15,334  $15,188  $581  $400 


Interest expense totaled $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.58 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $6.45 million for the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 10 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.59% to 3.49%, largely driven by the continued in the cost of time deposits due to repricing and the repayment of borrowings, which declined from $32.22 million in average balance in the first quarter of 2025 to just $2.22 million in the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in interest expense was substantial, primarily due to a 57 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 4.06% to 3.49% and a significant reduction in average borrowings outstanding. This reduction in funding costs in conjunction with the growth in total deposits and reflects disciplined deposit pricing and management of funding sources.  

Net interest income was $10.24 million in the second quarter of 2025, up from $9.43 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $8.74 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by higher yields on earning assets, particularly loans, where average yields improved by 11 basis points, as well as growth in the average loan portfolio. A modest decrease in funding costs also contributed to the improvement. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $69.81 million rise in average loan balances and a 12 basis points increase in loan yields, further supported by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.32% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.06% and 3.79% for the first and second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 26 basis points, principally driven by improved yields on interest-earning assets (up from 6.46% to 6.57%) combined with decrease in interest-bearing liabilities cost (down from 3.59% to 3.49%). Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin expanded by 53 basis points, primarily attributable to a significant decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in total earning assets yields.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.49% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.59% in the first quarter of 2025 and down from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to continued repricing in the time deposit portfolio, coupled with a notable reduction in borrowings outstanding during the quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased substantially by 57 basis points. This improvement in funding costs reflects effective balance sheet management, including disciplined deposit pricing and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, allowing the Company to optimize its funding mix amidst ongoing competitive pressures and industry-wide shifts in deposit behavior.

Credit loss expense (reversal) was $1.04 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to a reversal of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, and an expense of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in credit loss expense from the first quarter was primarily attributable to estimated collectability on a loan individually analyzed. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $72,000, while recoveries totaled $97,000, resulting in net recoveries of $25,000 during the second quarter of 2025. The Company’s allowance for credit losses stood at $9.34 million, or 1.19% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025.  

Noninterest income totaled $1.83 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $1.23 million in the prior quarter and $1.20 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.6 million was primarily driven by growth in other income, which increased by $0.5 million to $0.7 million. This increase is primarily attributed to higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans and loan prepayment fees. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.63 million increase in noninterest income was largely due to higher gains on sales of government guaranteed loans, higher service charges and fee-based revenue, supported by expanded deposit relationships and increased transaction volumes.

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.18 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $5.63 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $5.08 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.55 million was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, which increased by $0.36 million to $3.74 million from $3.38 million in the prior quarter, reflecting staff growth and seasonal compensation. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase of $1.10 million was driven by the same staffing-related trends, as well as increases in occupancy, data processing, and other operating expenses, as the Company continued investing in infrastructure and growth initiatives.

The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses for the quarterly periods presented:

  Quarterly Trends  2Q25 change vs 
  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q24  1Q25  2Q24 
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits $3,738  $3,381  $2,145  $3,078  $3,031  $357  $707 
Professional fees  275   247   374   266   238   28   37 
Occupancy and equipment  294   282   243   234   202   12   92 
Data processing  625   533   570   574   575   92   50 
Regulatory assessment  202   198   204   241   231   4   (29)
Other  1,047   985   846   892   807   62   240 
Total noninterest expenses $6,181  $5,626  $4,382  $5,285  $5,084  $555  $1,097 


Income tax expense was $1.25 million for the second quarter of 2025, down slightly from $1.33 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.17 million in the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.8%, compared to 25.5% in the prior quarter and 25.0% from the prior year comparative quarter. The slight increase in the effective tax rate was attributable to shifts in the mix of taxable income and fewer discrete tax benefits during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $999.13 million as of June 30, 2025, increasing from $977.47 million at March 31, 2025, and up from $899.78 million at June 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $21.66 million was primarily attributable to a $43.01 million rise in interest-bearing deposits with banks. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks, and a $16.68 million decline in net loans.  

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025, was $181.75 million, up significantly from $143.46 million at March 31, 2025, and up from $104.06 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the growth in interest-bearing deposits with banks.

Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at June 30, 2025, were $22.64 million, compared to $23.31 million at March 31, 2025, and $23.86 million at June 30, 2024. Compared to March 31, 2025, investment securities decreased by $0.67 million, and compared to June 30, 2024, decreased by $1.22 million. No sales of debt securities were reported during these periods.

Total gross loans at June 30, 2025, were $784.56 million, a decrease from $800.24 million at March 31, 2025, but up from $761.07 million at June 30, 2024. Gross loans decreased during the quarter due to larger pay off experience in the quarter and the resolution of a $5.6 million nonperforming loan. Compared to June 30, 2024, the gross loan portfolio increased by $23.49 million, reflecting growth over the past year.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $9.34 million as of June 30, 2025, representing 1.19% of total loans, increasing from 1.03% at March 31, 2025, and up from $8.27 million and $8.21 million at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $1.07 million was primarily driven by a credit loss expense of $1.04 million during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting estimated collectability on a loan individually analyzed and updates to forward-looking loss assumptions. The increase was further supported by net recoveries of $25,000, as gross charge-offs remained modest at $72,000 and recoveries totaled $97,000. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.

The following table presents the components of the ACL as of the dates indicated:

                 June 30, 2025 change vs 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Beginning balance $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $8,208  $8,281  $(390) $(11)
Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded  1,043   (144)  569   409   263   1,187   780 
Charge-offs  (72)  (325)  (336)  (366)  (440)  253   368 
Recoveries  97   79   90   86   104   18   (7)
Ending balance $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $8,208  $1,068  $1,130 


Nonaccrual loans totaled $3.22 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $7.51 million at March 31, 2025, and $2.78 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the resolution of a nonaccrual land and construction loan. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the second quarter of 2025.  

Nonperforming assets (NPA) reflected strong asset quality at June 30, 2025. Nonaccrual loans, a key component of NPA, decreased to $3.22 million from $7.58 million at December 31, 2024. Furthermore, the Company reported no real estate owned (OREO) outstanding.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $878.87 million, an increase from $852.93 million at March 31, 2025, and from $762.65 million at June 30, 2024. The increase from March 31, 2025, was attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and savings, NOW and money-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits notably rose from $235.78 million to $259.82 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 29.56% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 27.64% at March 31, 2025 and 30.28% at June 30, 2024. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL) was $(5.41) million at June 30, 2025. This compares to $(5.15) million at March 31, 2025, and $(5.45) million at June 30, 2024. The unrealized loss in AOCL widened by $(0.26) million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to adverse movements in long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities, as the Company recorded an unrealized loss of $(0.34 million) on these securities during the period. Year-over-year, AOCL slightly narrowed by $0.04 million, reflecting the net impact of fair value changes over the trailing twelve months. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized losses and have no impact on reported earnings.

Shareholders’ equity was $111.35 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $108.00 million as of March 31, 2025, and $86.97 million as of June 30, 2024. The quarter increase was principally attributable to second quarter net earnings of $3.60 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and a slight decrease in additional paid-in capital.

Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2025, was $9.48, up from $9.19 at March 31, 2025, and $8.99 at June 30, 2024. This non-diluted measure is based on common shares outstanding, which were 11,751,082 at June 30, 2025 (unchanged from March 31, 2025, and up from 9,677,431 at June 30, 2024).

However, while GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value, particularly given its capital structure, is on a fully diluted basis. This is because its preferred shares convert without accumulating a coupon, essentially acting as nonvoting common equity.

On a fully diluted basis, tangible book value per share was $4.76 at June 30, 2025, up from $4.62 at March 31, 2025, and $4.08 at June 30, 2024. This is based on fully diluted shares outstanding of 23,390,612 at June 30, 2025 (unchanged from March 31, 2025, and up from 21,316,961 at June 30, 2024).  

The increase in both non-diluted and fully diluted tangible book value per share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital to Total Assets ratio of 11.89%, which is well above regulatory minimums.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this report which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and which may our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this report. You can identify forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that arise after the statement is made, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison
Telephone: (305) 401-4140
Email: SDenison@OptimumBank.com

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)

                 June 30, 2025 change vs 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $8,833  $13,542  $13,982  $15,357  $11,923  $(4,709) $(3,090)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  172,921   129,914   79,648   116,242   92,133   43,007   80,788 
Total cash and cash equivalents  181,754   143,456   93,630   131,599   104,056   38,298   77,698 
Debt securities available for sale  22,378   23,043   22,773   24,495   23,540   (665)  (1,162)
Debt securities held-to-maturity  260   269   281   300   315   (9)  (55)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  774,548   791,232   794,985   768,914   751,903   (16,684)  22,645 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  658   1,128   2,929   2,454   2,691   (470)  (2,033)
Premises and equipment, net  2,426   2,249   2,062   1,938   1,877   177   549 
Right-of-use lease assets  2,552   2,647   2,679   1,950   2,021   (95)  531 
Accrued interest receivable  3,138   3,287   3,348   3,147   2,994   (149)  144 
Deferred tax asset  3,135   2,777   3,001   2,788   3,024   358   111 
Other assets  8,278   7,380   7,245   7,607   7,357   898   921 
Total assets $999,127  $977,468  $932,933  $945,192  $899,778  $21,659  $99,349 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $259,816  $235,779  $211,900  $202,373  $230,947  $24,037  $28,869 
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits  300,907   289,768   278,355   318,402   300,378   11,139   529 
Time deposits  318,142   327,387   281,940   285,731   231,321   (9,245)  86,821 
Total deposits  878,865   852,934   772,195   806,506   762,646   25,931   116,219 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  -   10,000   50,000   40,000   45,000   (10,000)  (45,000)
Operating lease liabilities  2,661   2,746   2,774   2,056   2,122   (85)  539 
Other liabilities  6,253   3,785   4,780   3,935   3,039   2,468   3,214 
Total liabilities  887,779   869,465   829,749   852,497   812,807   18,314   74,972 
Stockholders’ equity                            
Preferred stock                            
Series B Convertible Preferred  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Series C Convertible Preferred  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock  118   118   116   99   96   -   22 
Additional paid-in capital  112,010   112,015   111,485   103,878   102,424   (5)  9,586 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  4,625   1,023   (2,847)  (6,796)  (10,098)  3,602   14,723 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,405)  (5,153)  (5,570)  (4,486)  (5,451)  (252)  46 
Total stockholders’ equity  111,348   108,003   103,184   92,695   86,971   3,345   24,377 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $999,127  $977,468  $932,933  $945,192  $899,778  $21,659  $99,349 

  
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarterly Trends  2Q25 change vs 
  2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q24  1Q25  2Q24 
Interest income                            
Loans $14,026  $13,601  $13,679  $13,588  $12,948  $425  $1,078 
Debt securities  158   160   154   163   165   (2)  (7)
Other  1,404   1,246   1,809   1,583   2,075   158   (671)
Total interest income  15,588   15,007   15,642   15,334   15,188   581   400 
                             
Interest expense                            
Deposits  5,322   5,278   6,005   5,962   5,919   44   (597)
Borrowings  24   303   402   410   527   (279)  (503)
Total interest expense  5,346   5,581   6,407   6,372   6,446   (235)  (1,100)
                             
Net interest income  10,242   9,426   9,235   8,962   8,742   816   1,500 
                             
Credit loss expense (reversal)  1,040   (165)  613   357   195   1,205   845 
Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal)  9,202   9,591   8,622   8,605   8,547   2,021   2,345 
                             
Noninterest income                            
Service charges and fees  1,099   1,038   958   990   864   61   235 
Other  735   193   110   125   337   542   398 
Total noninterest income  1,834   1,231   1,068   1,115   1,201   603   633 
                             
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits  3,738   3,381   2,145   3,078   3,031   357   707 
Professional fees  275   247   374   266   238   28   37 
Occupancy and equipment  294   282   243   234   202   12   92 
Data processing  625   533   570   574   575   92   50 
Regulatory assessment  202   198   204   241   231   4   (29)
Other  1,047   985   846   892   807   62   240 
Total noninterest expenses  6,181   5,626   4,382   5,285   5,084   555   1,097 
                             
Net earnings before income taxes  4,855   5,196   5,308   4,435   4,664   (341)  191 
                             
Income taxes  1,253   1,326   1,359   1,133   1,168   (73)  85 
Net earnings $3,602  $3,870  $3,949  $3,302  $3,496  $(268) $106 
                             
Net earnings per share - Basic $0.31  $0.33  $0.38  $0.34  $0.36  $(0.02) $(0.05)
Net earnings per share - Diluted $0.29  $0.32  $0.36  $0.32  $0.34  $(0.03) $(0.05)


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Year-to-Date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Six Months Ended    
  June 30,    
  2025  2024  Change 
Interest income            
Loans $27,627  $24,784  $2,843 
Debt securities  318   336   (18)
Other  2,650   3,534   (884)
Total interest income  30,595   28,654   1,941 
             
Interest expense            
Deposits  10,600   10,997   (397)
Borrowings  327   1,164   (837)
Total interest expense  10,927   12,161   (1,234)
             
Net interest income  19,668   16,493   3,175 
             
Credit loss expense  875   1,253   (378)
Net interest income after credit loss expense  18,793   15,240   3,553 
             
Noninterest income            
Service charges and fees  2,137   1,832   305 
Other  928   608   320 
Total noninterest income  3,065   2,440   625 
             
Noninterest expenses            
Salaries and employee benefits  7,119   5,879   1,240 
Professional fees  522   433   89 
Occupancy and equipment  576   408   168 
Data processing  1,158   1,129   29 
Regulatory assessment  400   352   48 
Other  2,032   1,591   441 
Total noninterest expenses  11,807   9,792   2,015 
             
Net earnings before income taxes  10,051   7,888   2,163 
             
Income taxes  2,579   2,015   564 
Net earnings $7,472  $5,873  $1,599 
             
Net earnings per share - Basic $0.64  $0.68  $(0.04)
Net earnings per share - Diluted $0.61  $0.66  $(0.05)

  
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

  2Q25  1Q25  2Q24 
     Interest  Average     Interest  Average     Interest  Average 
  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/ 
  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5) 
Interest-earning assets                                    
Loans $803,171  $14,026   6.99% $796,846  $13,601   6.83% $753,726  $12,948   6.87%
Securities  22,684   158   2.79%  22,977   160   2.79%  23,491   165   2.81%
Other (1)  123,254   1,404   4.56%  109,863   1,246   4.54%  146,605   2,075   5.66%
                                     
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  949,109   15,588   6.57%  929,686   15,007   6.46%  923,822   15,188   6.58%
                                     
Cash and due from banks  12,833           14,177           12,871         
Premises and equipment  2,336           2,139           1,729         
Other  8,421           7,862           7,091         
                                     
Total assets $972,699          $953,864          $945,513         
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                                    
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $280,454  $1,742   2.48% $277,012  $1,751   2.53% $325,734  $2,550   3.13%
Time deposits  330,118   3,580   4.34%  312,116   3,527   4.52%  258,325   3,369   5.22%
Borrowings (2)  2,222   24   4.32%  32,222   303   3.76%  50,476   527   4.18%
                                     
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense  612,794   5,346   3.49%  621,350   5,581   3.59%  634,535   6,446   4.06%
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  241,457           219,204           220,942         
Other liabilities  8,502           7,719           6,041         
Stockholders’ equity  109,946           105,591           83,995         
                                     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $972,699          $953,864          $945,513         
                                     
Net interest income     $10,242          $9,426          $8,742     
                                     
Interest-rate spread (3)          3.08%          2.87%          2.52%
                                     
Net interest margin (4)          4.32%          4.06%          3.79%
                                     
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.55           1.50           1.46         


(1)Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
(2)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances.
(3)Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5)Annualized.

  
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (YTD)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
     Interest  Average     Interest  Average 
  Average  and  Yield/  Average  and  Yield/ 
  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5)  Balance  Dividends  Rate(5) 
Interest-earning assets                        
Loans $800,008  $27,627   6.91% $730,202  $24,784   6.79%
Securities  22,831   318   2.79%  23,828   336   2.82%
Other (1)  116,559   2,650   4.55%  126,500   3,534   5.59%
                         
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  939,398   30,595   6.51%  880,530   28,654   6.51%
                         
Cash and due from banks  13,504           14,018         
Premises and equipment  2,238           1,602         
Other  8,134           6,272         
                         
Total assets $963,274          $902,422         
                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $278,733  $3,493   2.51% $322,360  $4,906   3.04%
Time deposits  321,117   7,107   4.43%  229,791   6,091   5.30%
Borrowings (2)  17,223   327   3.80%  54,508   1,164   4.27%
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense  617,073   10,927   3.54%  606,659   12,161   4.01%
                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  230,330           211,878         
Other liabilities  8,102           5,732         
Stockholders’ equity  107,769           78,153         
                         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $963,274          $902,422         
                         
Net interest income     $19,668          $16,493     
                         
Interest-rate spread (3)          2.97%          2.50%
                         
Net interest margin (4)          4.19%          3.75%
                         
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.52           1.45         


(1)Includes interest-earning deposits with banks and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
(2)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank advances.
(3)Interest-rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5)Annualized.

  
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Loans Segments Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)

                 June 30, 2025 change vs 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Residential real estate $66,602  $71,638  $74,064  $75,877  $76,721  $(5,036) $(10,119)
Multi-family real estate  68,321   63,615   64,001   62,280   63,432   4,706   4,889 
Commercial real estate  478,224   482,113   485,671   479,038   485,439   (3,889)  (7,215)
Land and construction  61,126   80,338   77,295   72,729   64,862   (19,212)  (3,736)
Commercial  50,351   50,585   52,810   39,957   36,133   (234)  14,218 
Consumer  59,940   51,955   50,399   48,177   34,485   7,985   25,455 
Total loans  784,564   800,244   804,240   778,058   761,072   (15,680)  23,492 
Deduct:                            
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (678)  (742)  (595)  (807)  (961)  64   283 
Allowance for credit losses  (9,338)  (8,270)  (8,660)  (8,337)  (8,208)  (1,068)  (1,130)
Loans, net $774,548  $791,232  $794,985  $768,914  $751,903  $(16,684) $22,645 


OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)

                 June 30, 2025 change vs 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Beginning balance $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $8,208  $8,281  $(390) $(11)
Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded  1,043   (144)  569   409   263   1,187   780 
Charge-offs  (72)  (325)  (336)  (366)  (440)  253   368 
Recoveries  97   79   90   86   104   18   (7)
Ending balance $9,338  $8,270  $8,660  $8,337  $8,208  $1,068  $1,130 


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

  
Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings

(Dollars in thousands) 2Q25  1Q25  4Q24  3Q24  2Q24 
Net Earnings (GAAP) $3,602  $3,870  $3,949  $3,302  $3,496 
Plus: Income Tax Expense  1,253   1,326   1,359   1,133   1,168 
Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal)  1,040   (165)  613   357   195 
Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) $5,895  $5,031  $5,921  $4,792  $4,859 

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2025  3/31/2025  12/31/2024  9/30/2024  6/30/2024 
Total Stockholders’ (GAAP) and Tangible Common Equity $111,348  $108,003  $103,184  $92,695  $86,971 
Common Shares Outstanding  11,751   11,751   11,636   10,007   9,677 
Effect of Conversion of Series B Preferred Shares  11,114   11,114   11,114   11,114   11,114 
Effect of Conversion of Series C Preferred Shares  526   526   526   526   526 
Total Fully Diluted Shares (Non-GAAP)  23,391   23,391   23,276   21,646   21,317 
                     
Tangible Book Value per Common Share $9.48  $9.19  $8.87  $9.26  $8.99 
Tangible Book Value per Fully Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) $4.76  $4.62  $4.43  $4.28  $4.08 

