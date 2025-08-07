American Oncology Network and The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Welcome Dr. Garrett Diltz and Dr. Shreya Desai

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, and its partner practice, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD), are pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologists Garrett Diltz, MD, and Shreya Desai, MD, to the care team. Both physicians will serve patients in Bethesda and Germantown, Maryland, alongside the practice’s existing team of experienced providers.





Dr. Diltz earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine, graduating summa cum laude and as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. He completed his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School and his hematology-oncology fellowship at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, where he was chief fellow.

“My goal is to provide personalized cancer care that supports the whole patient,” said Dr. Diltz. “I am excited to join the physician team at CCBD because they prioritize delivering the highest quality of care while building strong patient relationships, just as I do.”

Dr. Desai earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. She went on to complete a hematology-oncology fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia, where she served as chief fellow. She is fluent in Gujarati and Hindi.

“I am proud to join the physician team at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and become a part of the American Oncology Network,” said Dr. Desai. “CCBD and AON share my commitment to high-quality, patient-focused care in a community setting, and the organizations’ reputation for excellence and compassion makes this the right fit for me.”

CCBD provides community-based oncology services to patients in Bethesda, Germantown, and Baltimore, Maryland. The practice offers comprehensive cancer care, including diagnostics, cutting edge treatments, clinical trials that offer innovative opportunities, survivorship programs and patient support – all delivered close to home to reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. CCBD clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed for patient comfort and privacy during treatment.

“We are excited to have Dr. Desai and Dr. Diltz join our practice,” said Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, Medical Director and managing partner. “Both doctors are dedicated to evidence-based, compassionate care, which aligns perfectly with our values and those of the other providers on our team. We are looking forward to benefiting from their expertise.”

“On behalf of AON, I am delighted to welcome these outstanding physicians to our network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Their experience and patient-centered approach will strengthen the level of care we offer in our Maryland communities and across the network.”

Dr. Desai and Dr. Diltz are now accepting new patients at CCBD’s Bethesda and Germantown locations. For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. To learn more about The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, visit ccbdmd.com.

About American Oncology Network

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers' innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes.

About The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders and cancer, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders has been serving patients in the communities and surrounding areas of Bethesda and Germantown, Maryland for more than 25 years. Their individualized approach to patient care includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and when appropriate, cutting-edge therapies on clinical trials. The practice regularly performs more than 300 clinical trials on new and developing diagnostic devices and techniques for cancer and diseases. Patients receive home delivery of oral cancer medications, in-house lab and pathology and on-site infusion therapy. The practice also offers comprehensive support with nutrition guidance and financial counseling. Learn more at ccbdmd.com.

