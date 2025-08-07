Anteriad Celebrates 25 Years of Growth for B2B Marketers

Rye Brook, New York, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in data- and AI-driven, tech enabled B2B marketing solutions is celebrating 25 years since the company was originally founded. Anteriad has continuously evolved to deliver market-leading solutions for B2B marketers and an expanding roster of enterprise customers around the globe. Today, Anteriad delivers B2B marketing solutions via a data architecture with embedded AI, building AI and analytics directly into the fabric of the company’s data systems to increase depth of insight, precision and efficiency for B2B marketers.

The company has seen growth over numerous years despite headwinds for many other players in the market, a testament to the company’s proven value proposition for its customers. The company’s recent win as a Growth Catalyst in Insights and Analysis with a 2025 Sammy - Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, presented by Business Intelligence Group, recognizes the company’s measurable impact on client performance and marketing intelligence.

Anteriad is proud to have worked with several clients for more than two decades including 4imprint, Uline and Brady Corporation. The company has also maintained engagements with Mouser, IEEE and Microsoft for over 10 years, proving the lasting value of strategic B2B marketing partnerships.

At the same time, Anteriad continues to grow its roster with new customers, including G.O.A.T, Code.org, Nutanix, Qlik, and TeamViewer, across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

“For almost 25 years, we have partnered with Anteriad to productively scale the B2B Channel at L.L.Bean. We look to Anteriad to deliver expert data recommendations, drive new buyer acquisition, and recommend new approaches to marketing in the B2B space. Their expertise in the industry is unmatched,” said Cheryl Rogers, Vice President, L.L.Bean for Business, L.L.Bean, Inc.

Another longtime client, U.S. Plastic Corporation, has partnered with Anteriad since 2011. “Their expertise in data, analytics, and search engine marketing has been instrumental to our success,” said Nate Pohlman, VP of Marketing. “Anteriad’s dedication to performance and client support continues to exceed expectations. Here’s to many more years of partnership and excellence.”

Anteriad’s success has been built not just on innovation, but on the strength and continuity of its people. Nine current employees, including CEO Rob Sanchez, have been with the company since its founding, underscoring the company’s culture of collaboration and long-term vision that drives performance.

The company’s commitment to leadership was recognized this year as two of Anteriad’s executives were named to Women We Admire’s 2025 list of top women leaders. Chief Marketing and Product Officer Lynn Tornabene was recognized for her role in shaping Anteriad’s brand strategy and market presence, while Karie Burt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, was honored for her expertise in operationalizing data to drive customer growth and product innovation.

“Our business has evolved to deliver data and AI-fueled solutions in a complex global market, but our focus has always been constant—to give B2B marketers what they need to get in front of their next customer faster. What sets Anteriad apart is the way our comprehensive solutions come together, something only Anteriad offers under one roof,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad. He added, “Our team is now located in countries around the world, as is our expanding list of customers. Our true mark of success is how many employees and customers have been with us for so much of this evolution and I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come and excited for what’s next.”

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/