The Provident Bank Foundation Announces 2025 Empowerment Grant Recipients

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is proud to announce the recipients of its inaugural Empowerment Grant cycle.

Amid the current challenging landscape for the nonprofit sector, PBF’s Board of Directors has approved 41 multi-year grants totaling $515,000 in funding annually to support the missions of nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Empowerment Grants awarded this cycle range from $5,000 to $20,000 per grant and will be automatically renewed at the same level in 2026.

Projects funded by these grants align with PBF’s priority areas of Education, Human Services, and Workforce Development, and their corresponding areas of interest which include community colleges, vocational programs, special education services, housing assistance, food security, healthcare access for uninsured and underinsured individuals, youth mental health, job training, employment supports, and reentry programs. All programs align with the PBF mission of empowering individuals on their paths to economic self-sufficiency and many serve communities disproportionately impacted by systemic inequities and resource divestment.

“This is the first year of our Empowerment Grant program, which emerged from The Provident Bank Foundation’s recent strategic revisioning process focused on advancing equity and inclusion,” says Samantha Plotino, Vice President and Executive Director of The Provident Bank Foundation. “We are proud to partner with organizations that are leading transformative work in their communities—particularly those addressing systemic barriers to opportunity—to help ensure that all individuals have the resources and support to thrive.”

The recipients of PBF’s 2025 Empowerment Grants are as follows:

Education

Community Colleges Northampton Community College Foundation (Bethlehem, PA)

Vocational Programs Servant's Heart Ministry (Paterson, NJ)

Special Education Services Raising Hands Literacy Project (Hackettstown, NJ)



Human Services

Housing Assistance Center for Hope and Safety (Rochelle Park, NJ) Family Promise of Lehigh Valley (Allentown, PA) Family Promise of the Jersey Shore (West Creek, NJ) Garden State Community Development Corporation (Union City, NJ) HABcore (Red Bank, NJ) Ripple Community Inc. (Allentown, PA) Roots & Wings (Denville, NJ) Third Street Alliance for Women and Children (Easton, PA) Women Aware (New Brunswick, NJ)

Food Security America's Grow-a-Row (Pittstown, NJ) Arm In Arm (Hamilton, NJ) Flemington Area Food Pantry (Flemington, NJ) Mercy Center (Asbury Park, NJ) nourish.NJ (Morristown, NJ) Rise (Hightstown, NJ) Rolling Harvest Food Rescue (New Hope, PA) Table to Table (Saddle Brook, NJ) The Food Bank Network of Somerset County (Bound Brook, NJ) United Community Corporation (Newark, NJ)

Healthcare Access for Uninsured/Underinsured Individuals Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative (Hackensack, NJ) Parker Family Health Center (Red Bank, NJ) St. Joseph's Health Foundation (Paterson, NJ) TheraYouth Foundation (Elizabeth, NJ)

Youth Mental Health Hudson Pride Center (Jersey City, NJ) Jewish Family Service and Children's Center of Clifton-Passaic (Passaic, NJ) Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey (Florham Park, NJ) Ocean Partnership for Children (Toms River, NJ)

Workforce Development

Job Training Hot Bread Kitchen (New York, NY) Jewish Family and Children's Services of Northern New Jersey (Teaneck, NJ) Jewish Vocational Service of MetroWest (East Orange, NJ) Propel America (Newark, NJ) The Father Center of New Jersey (Trenton, NJ)

Employment Supports Cornerstone Family Programs (Morristown, NJ) Laundry Workers Center (New York, NY) NCJW/Essex (Livingston, NJ) Shore House (Long Branch, NJ) United Way of Central Jersey (Milltown, NJ)

Reentry Programs Urban League of Union County (Elizabeth, NJ)



For more information about these grants, visit theprovidentbankfoundation.org/our-grants/2025-empowerment .

About The Provident Bank Foundation

Established in 2003 by Provident Bank, The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) supports nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania that are building strong, inclusive communities. Through grants focused on Education, Human Services, and Workforce Development, PBF invests in programs that expand access to opportunity and promote economic self-sufficiency. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in funding to organizations driving meaningful, community-rooted change. To learn more, visit theprovidentbankfoundation.org or join the conversation on LinkedIn .