IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Pat Ryan, CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF), a critical metals technology company developing scalable rare earth element (“REE”) refining infrastructure in North America.

To begin the interview, Ryan explained how his background helped shape Ucore’s mission.

“As I looked more closely at the supply chains for electric vehicles, I realized there are no metallic supply chains to feed these particular vehicles. I was a board member of Ucore at that time… and encouraged the board to look at actually building manufacturing plants, processing, and moving forward… Rare earth is just another market, but a very new one, and it needs a 21st-century digital manufacturing approach.”

He then detailed how Ucore’s refining platform gained validation from the U.S. government.

“The U.S. DoD put a bid out… to find the technology for processing and refining in the mid-market, something that’s very competitive. We had a $4 million U.S. contract to run our commercial demonstration plant using multiple feedstocks… generating heavy and light rare earth products and running thousands of hours. The DoD came to our Kingston plant and to central Louisiana, where we’re essentially doing a copy and paste of Kingston, and they really liked what they saw… They invested $18.4 million in mid-May, and by the end of May, we had a groundbreaking in Louisiana.”

Finally, he described how Ucore is transitioning from early-stage discussions to integrated commercial partnerships, with direct involvement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

“We have an MOU. Now, we’re moving to definitive agreements. Not just one-off transactions, but multiple-prong opportunities to bring supply back to the Western world. We’re putting those building blocks together to create definitive partnerships that allow us to get the job done very effectively. We continue to discuss with DoD on a biweekly basis… what the next part of their journey looks like.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals, for a conversation on rebuilding rare earth infrastructure, advancing digital refining, and leading the Western critical minerals race.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Ucore.com

