Sprout Social Expands Salesforce Collaboration to Revolutionize Social Customer Care





New Digital Engagement integration brings Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp* into Salesforce to scale faster, smarter customer experiences on social.

This integration helps brands streamline social customer care, unify social and CRM data for a 360-degree view of their customers, and deliver consistent, high-quality experiences across all channels.

CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced an expanded relationship with Salesforce, as the first social media management platform to build a connection with Salesforce Digital Engagement using their Bring Your Own Channel architecture. In collaboration with Salesforce, Sprout Social will bring social channels—Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp—directly into Salesforce.

With 73% of consumers ready to switch brands if social media responses are delayed, and personalized service topping their expectations in 2025, brands need seamless solutions to stay competitive. Sprout’s integration will address this by embedding social conversations directly into Salesforce, in addition to the channels that come with Digital Engagement, giving service reps the ability to support customers across digital, voice, and social channels–all in one workspace. This will empower customer service and social teams to resolve issues faster and deliver personalized support with access to Salesforce’s powerful AI tools, customer data, knowledge and workflows.

“In today’s customer care landscape, social media is central, and rising expectations demand more unified care solutions,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “Our expanded Salesforce relationship will be a game-changer for brands, who will now be able to drive business-wide impact with the power of Social Intelligence integrated into their primary customer engagement platform.”

“Our collaboration with Sprout Social plays a pivotal role in enhancing the value of Service Cloud for our shared customers,” said Kishan Chetan, EVP & GM of Service Cloud at Salesforce. “By integrating social conversations into Salesforce, Sprout Social enables businesses to unify social data with their customer data to deliver better, more personalized service–helping them build stronger, more trusted brands.”

Key benefits of the upcoming Sprout Social and Salesforce Digital Engagement integration include:

Tap into Salesforce’s Agentforce, reporting tools, and advanced workflows to turn social insights into fast, intelligent action. Unify social with your current tools : Route social messages into the same agent workspace used for email, chat and voice, with no new platforms or additional training required.

: Route social messages into the same agent workspace used for email, chat and voice, with no new platforms or additional training required. Create a 360-degree view of your customer: Unify social data with your customer data to give every team a holistic view of interactions across channels

Unify social data with your customer data to give every team a holistic view of interactions across channels Fuel strategy beyond support: Help marketing, sales and product teams leverage real customer conversations and social insights to inform messaging, improve journeys and drive results

While the integration is not currently available to customers, Sprout Social will showcase the integration and share availability details at this year’s Dreamforce, taking place Oct. 14–16. Learn more about how to optimize care with Sprout Social and Salesforce here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

*Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are already supported in Digital Engagement. Customers can elect to consolidate these alongside their other social channels in Sprout.