DP World Opens First Multi-Customer Warehouse in Brazil, Expanding Contract Logistics Capabilities

SANTOS, Brazil, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has opened its first multi-customer warehouse in Brazil, expanding its contract logistics operations to approximately 100,000 square meters. The new facility, located in Cajamar in the state of São Paulo, supports businesses with shared logistics infrastructure designed to reduce fixed costs and scale operations efficiently.

Located less than 40 kilometers from São Paulo’s capital and with direct access to key highways including Anhanguera, Bandeirantes, and Rodoanel, the Cajamar facility offers fast connections to Brazil’s major industrial and consumer hubs.

The Cajamar facility operates as a shared warehouse, allowing multiple companies to use the same space, technology and staff, reducing fixed costs and increasing flexibility. This model gives allows customers to scale operations quickly in response to seasonal peaks, such as Children’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Black Friday, and Christmas, while maintaining high service levels and operational control.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “This new warehouse marks a strategic evolution in our logistics offering, enabling companies to expand with agility and resilience to meet changing demand. As our first multi-customer site in Brazil, it sets the foundation for additional leased facilities across the country built around improving cost-efficiency, flexibility and scale for our customers.”

Services offered at the Cajamar facility include inbound and outbound logistics, inventory management, promotional kit assembly, labeling, packaging, cross-docking, fulfillment, e-commerce, and reverse logistics. Operations are powered by DP World’s proprietary warehouse management system, which provides real-time visibility, process control, and operational excellence.

“Our logistics services go beyond infrastructure,” Siccherino adds. “We have more than two decades of market expertise, and work with customers to optimize their logistics networks, design contingency plans, and engineer efficient operational flows.”

DP World has built a globally integrated logistics network with over 300 warehouses supporting some of the world’s leading automotive and technology brands. The group handles over 250 million tech products annually and supports the production of more than 3 million vehicles worldwide.

The launch of the Cajamar warehouse reinforces DP World’s commitment to reducing supply chain complexity and helping businesses operate more efficiently in Brazil and Latin America.

