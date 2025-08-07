Round Table Pizza Twists Up a Classic with New Bacon Cheddar Twists

Royal Pizza Chain Debuts Savory Limited-Time Offer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, a leading pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is putting a spin on a classic. Now through Jan. 4, fans can get a taste of the all-new Bacon & Cheddar Twists, a crave-worthy menu addition that builds off the brand’s iconic Garlic Parmesan Twists.

Baked to perfection, loaded with smokey bacon and cheddar cheese, and served with Hidden Valley® The Original Ranch®, the new Bacon & Cheddar Twists are the perfect sidekick to complement Round Table Pizza’s signature pizza offerings.

“While our beloved fresh-baked pizzas often take center stage, the right appetizer can elevate the entire experience,” said Jillian Bowman, Brand Marketing Manager at Round Table Pizza. “Our all-new Bacon & Cheddar Twists provide a flavor-packed option for guests as part of our growing Shareables menu, which features fan-favorite appetizers such as Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeño Poppers, and more.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

**Hidden Valley and Original Ranch trademarks licensed from The HV Food Products Company

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509