Navigation Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 8.11 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.09% | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigation Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Navigation Lighting Market size was valued at USD 5.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Smart Navigation Lighting Surge Driven by Maritime Trade, LED Innovation, and Global Safety Mandates

The global navigation lighting market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to rising international maritime trade along with stringent safety regulations in various marine and aviation applications. Rising trends in road transportation with illumination that provide increased visibility and lessen the energy consumption and maintenance with the intensive developments of new technologies such as an LED lighting and smart lighting systems. Upgraded lighting is policy mandated on new as well as refurbished vessels and aircraft. This is particularly for the U.S. market, where the fleet modernization, federal safety standards, and energy-saving light types will play an extensive role in the market expansion. More than 70% of new vessels built in the United States now come equipped with smart navigation lighting with the ability to perform remote diagnostics; As operational safety, sustainability and compliance are gaining increasingly more attention, there is a growing global need for intelligent, high-performance Navigation Lighting Systems.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Hella Marine

Den Haan Rotterdam (DHR)

Perko Inc.

TRANBERG (R.STAHL TRANBERG)

Aqua Signal (Glamox)

Lopolight

Ocean Signal

ADB SAFEGATE

Innovative Lighting Inc.

Daeyang Electric Co. Ltd

Navigation Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.09% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Sidelights, Stern Light, All-Around Light, Masthead Light and Others)

• By Technology (LED, HID, Incandescent, Halogen and Solar)

• By Installation Type (Fixed, Portable and Surface Mount)

• By End-User (Marine and Aviation)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Sidelights had the highest market share of 28.5% in the year 2024 primarily because they are required to be used according to the global maritime laws for displaying the port and starboard sides of the vessels while under way. Branded as sidelights and approved by bodies such as IMO and USCG, sidelights find place in commercial and defense vessels, with players like Perko Inc. at its helm.

All-around lights is expected to project the fastest CAGR of 6.38%, owing to its provision of 360-degree visibility and increasing adoption of all-around lights for recreational and small crafts. Models from brands such as Aqua Signal have been a boon for their desirability in numerous vessel types, with rugged low-profile cost-effective designs.

By Technology

The navigation lighting market was dominated by LED technology, accounting for 46.3% of revenue in 2024, and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.77% from 2024 to 2032. LEDs are more energy-efficient and have greater endurance than conventional lighting products, and this leads to the growth of the segment in the market as they also meet global safety standards. Vessels requiring high-IP rated, ruggedized, LED solutions can turn to companies like Hella Marine for assistance, while Den Haan Rotterdam (DHR) has developed modular, smart, and intelligent LED systems for retrofits and new builds, in alignment with global sustainability and decarbonization goals.

By Installation Type

In 2024, the navigation lighting market was dominated by fixed lighting with a 52.6% share, owing to its stability and being predominant in commercial vessels, marine terminals, and airports. These systems have the essentially permanent nature and throughput capabilities associated with permanent (infrastructure) installations, and Lopolight is known for providing systems that just perform in harsh environments.

The portable lighting segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.16% through 2032 due to the advantages offered by portable lighting over fixed lighting for temporary, emergency, and military applications with key players including Innovative Lighting Inc. providing portable solar and battery-powered lighting.

By End-User

Due to global maritime trade, stringent regulatory environment, and high utilization in the commercial as well as naval fleets, the marine segment recorded the considerable 63.8% share in 2024. Companies such as R.STAHL TRANBERG have developed reliable, marine-grade navigation lighting systems that guarantee both safety and reliability.

Global Navigation Lighting Market Accelerates with U.S. Dominance and Asia-Pacific Emerging as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, North America accounted for 32.10% of the navigation lighting market share, attributed to robust marine and aviation infrastructure and regulations, as well as retrofitting activities at U.S. Naval bases and airports. With stringent safety compliance and large domestic manufacturers, the U.S. is the de-facto leader in the region.

Asia Pacific Share to Grow at Fastest CAGR of 5.96% (2024–2032), Driven by Expanding Fleets, Port Infrastructure & Government Initiatives in China, India, and South Korea Germany leads with the biggest share and a sustainable lighting tech plus shipbuilding base in Europe.

UAE and Brazil are leading the two regions, driven by strategic geography and rising infrastructure investments across the two regions respectively.

Recent Developments:

January 2025, Hella marine unveiled its newest Apelo Light Controller featuring Bluetooth Mesh connectivity and a user-friendly app. The company also introduced innovative RGB step lamps and the RGB/W EuroLED 75 downlight, expanding its Apelo lighting line.

