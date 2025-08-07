Caroline Dowd-Higgins Champions Thriving Beyond Burnout In New Interview on The Burnout Club with Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caroline Dowd-Higgins, Chief Energy Officer of Caroline Dowd-Higgins Consulting, bestselling author, and TEDx speaker, joined host Patrice Bonfiglio on The Burnout Club podcast to share her journey from global opera stages to the frontlines of burnout recovery. The conversation highlighted how individuals and organizations alike can shift from perpetuating overwhelm to cultivating environments where people truly thrive.

Dowd-Higgins began her career traveling the world as an opera singer, a profession she noted uniquely respects rest and recovery. However, her transition into talent development roles across higher education, nonprofits, and corporate sectors revealed a stark contrast. “All of those industries are burn and churn. Get the most out of people for the least investment,” Dowd-Higgins said. In 2022, after confronting her own burnout, she launched her consulting firm to help others prevent the same fate.

Throughout the episode, Dowd-Higgins dismantled the myths of overachievement. “Overachievers deplete themselves to prove their worth. High achievers do extraordinary work and then go home,” she explained, urging listeners to redefine ambition in a sustainable way. She emphasized that there is no business case for burnout, pointing out how turnover, retraining costs, and declining morale erode profitability. “Organizations thrive when their people do,” she said.

Dowd-Higgins also offered actionable insights for leaders, from cutting redundant meetings to experimenting with shorter, standing gatherings that honor everyone’s time. “It’s about leveraging simple, often free strategies that give people space to do their best work,” she noted. For employees, she encouraged courage and preparation when advocating for change. “Don’t wing it. Practice making your case with facts and a calm mindset. You teach people how to treat you.”

Her perspective on recovery was equally personal. “I didn’t realize how burned out I was until I left. It took nearly a year to fully feel like myself again,” Dowd-Higgins shared. Now, she helps clients reclaim agency and protect their well-being without abandoning their ambitions. “Thriving starts when you stop waiting for permission.”

