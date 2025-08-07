Aggreko Partners With Western Golf Association to Support Scholarships and Veterans for Second Year

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announces its continuing partnership with the Western Golf Association (WGA) and Evans Scholars Foundation (ESF). For the second year in a row, the company will serve as the official power provider for WGA-hosted golf championships and a supporter of the ESF’s college scholarships for youth caddies.

The first partnership event this year is the 2025 BMW Championship on August 12–17 at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Baltimore, Maryland, a PGA TOUR event where Aggreko will also serve as the Official Military Appreciation partner. The energy solutions company will provide both cooling and power technology for the championship event.

Along with the WGA partnership, Aggreko is continuing its support of ESF with the Aggreko Power Solutions Evans Scholarship, an award that provides a full tuition and housing college scholarship to a high-achieving youth caddie. The first Aggreko Power Solutions Evans Scholar is Sean Raadsen, a University of Illinois Chicago sophomore studying Aerospace Engineering and an accomplished caddie at the Crystal Lake Country Club in his hometown of Crystal Lake, Illinois.

“Partnering with WGA and ESF has been a great honor for us, and a central part of our youth and veteran outreach,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America. “We are honored to continue supporting WGA events with our advanced energy solutions, as well as supporting the college scholarship program for ESF. We’re also pleased to continue our work with the veteran community as the Military Appreciation Partner for the BMW Championship this year.”

As the power provider for the BMW Championship, Aggreko will install and operate air conditioners and generators to fulfill the energy needs for the duration of the tournament. The company has also provided power, heating, and cooling services for previous PGA TOUR events, including THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the 2024 BMW Championship .

Aggreko is also supporting the BMW Championship as Military Appreciation Partner, enabling all active duty, retirees, active reserve, and veterans of any branch of service to receive a complimentary ticket on each day of the championship. Military attendees and their guests will also have access to the Champions Club as the official Military Outpost hospitality tent with complimentary food and beverage on the 14th green for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice rounds.

Aggreko’s engagement with the BMW Championship continues the company’s efforts to support the veteran population. The company actively recruits from the military population, as their expertise makes veterans highly suited to become integral members of Aggreko’s workforce.

For more information on the Evans Scholarship and how to apply, visit https://wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity .

Members of the military can visit the championship’s website to secure their complimentary tickets to the event. To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting veterans and open positions at the company, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/careers/jobs-for-veterans .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in energy solutions, providing rapidly deployable, modular power and temperature control solutions for however long they’re needed.

We’re highly skilled sector specialists, bringing together our proprietary application know-how and engineering capability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

With experience of working in the most demanding environments, we’re available for customers when they need us most, from emergency critical services to longer-term energy solutions.

We’re continually investing in more sustainable products, fuels and services to make greener solutions accessible to customers, helping them wherever they are on their energy transition journey.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko .

