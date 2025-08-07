Global Head Coach of Nike Running Shares Expert Tips with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With marathon season heating up and more than 50 million Americans running regularly, Nike is encouraging people across the country to step up to the starting line for their first––or farthest, or fastest––run. Recently, Nike Running Global Head Coach, Chris Bennett, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to provide tips and inspiration for runners of all levels.

During interviews with local and national news outlets, Coach Bennett––known to many as “Coach B”––offered motivation for those just getting started, along with insights on how to stay consistent and build confidence through running. He also highlighted the mental and emotional benefits of the sport, emphasizing how running can serve as a daily reset and a tool for personal growth.

Coach Bennett discussed how Nike supports runners with products designed for different needs and experience levels centered on what runners love most: cushioning. Whether it’s the responsive cushioning of the Pegasus, the stability of the Structure, or maximum cushioning with the Vomero, Nike’s Road Running footwear lineup is built to help every runner find the right fit.

Running is not only a solo sport––it’s also a powerful way to connect. From community-led run clubs to race day crowds, the social aspect of running helps people stay motivated while building community mile after mile.

For more information, tips, and to explore Nike’s latest running products, visit Nike.com/running and download the Nike Run Club app.

About Chris Bennett

Chris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of Nike Running. Known to athletes around the world as “Coach B,” he brings years of experience as a competitive runner, coach, and motivational leader. Through his work with Nike, Coach Bennett has helped millions of runners––from first-timers to seasoned marathoners––build confidence, consistency, and a deeper connection to the sport. He is widely recognized for his approachable coaching style and his ability to make running accessible and rewarding for all.

