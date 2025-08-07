Blank Rome’s Adopt-A-Center Partners with C5LA to Create Opportunities for Underserved High School Students in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP today announced its continued partnership with C5LA as the beneficiary of its annual Adopt-A-Center Program. For the second consecutive year, the firm has selected C5LA as its nonprofit partner, marking the continuation of a three-year commitment to support the organization's mission to change the odds for high-potential teens from under-resourced communities by inspiring them to pursue personal success, while preparing them for leadership roles.

For 26 years, Blank Rome has hosted an annual Adopt-A-Center event to support local nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping children and families throughout the city. This year's extended partnership with C5LA represents a strategic shift toward creating deeper, more meaningful impact through sustained support.

“Our three-year commitment to C5LA allows us to create lasting change in the lives of these remarkable young people,” said Stacy D. Phillips, Blank Rome Matrimonial & Family Law partner and founder of the Adopt-A-Center Program. “Our goal is to equip these talented teens with the tools and confidence they need to dream big!”

Through strategic partnerships, including Blank Rome’s Adopt-A-Center, C5LA Leaders engage in internships, executive learning lunches, and hands-on career exploration, giving them real-world experience and professional confidence.

C5LA Facts

College Success : 100 percent of C5LA alumni graduate high school and enroll in post-secondary education. Many are the first in their families to attend college, and over 70 percent graduate within six years, more than double the national average for first-generation students.

: 100 percent of C5LA alumni graduate high school and enroll in post-secondary education. Many are the first in their families to attend college, and over 70 percent graduate within six years, more than double the national average for first-generation students. QuestBridge Scholars: In 2024, two C5LA Leaders were named QuestBridge Scholars, earning full-ride scholarships to Yale and Smith College. In 2025, an additional four were selected to attend Dartmouth, Brown, Northwestern, and the University of Pennsylvania, an incredible testament to their academic excellence and leadership.

Shark Tank-Inspired Career Day Set for September 20 in Los Angeles

On September 20, 2025, Blank Rome's Los Angeles office will host an educational and engaging career development day designed to give students hands-on experience in business fundamentals.

More than 60 ambitious high school seniors from C5LA will create innovative business plans and pitch their ideas to a panel of distinguished judges. The teens will develop these business plans with guidance from more than 50 renowned mentors across various industries such as philanthropy, real estate, entertainment, healthcare, fashion, hospitality, and S.T.E.M. technology, as well as business advisors from finance, accounting, HR, law, and PR/marketing.

The program will culminate in students presenting their mock business plans in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition, giving them real-world experience in entrepreneurship and business presentation skills.

“Blank Rome provides C5LA students with direct access to some of the most successful business professionals in Los Angeles and beyond, as well as practical business skills that will serve them throughout their careers,” said Joseph Collins, Executive Director of C5LA. “This event represents exactly the kind of transformative experience our students need, and we are honored to continue this three-year partnership with Blank Rome. We can’t wait to see what kind of compelling business ideas these teens bring to the table this year!”

“I want to start a business in the future. Learning this material now will give me an advantage and help me better understand the challenges I'll face when I launch my own company,” stated a C5LA Leader from the 2024 event.

About Adopt-A-Center Program

Blank Rome’s Adopt-A-Center Program supports local nonprofit organizations that provide essential outreach to underserved children and families in Los Angeles. Together, Blank Rome and the “adopted” nonprofit organization plan an event for the children and families of the nonprofit's community, as well as guests invited by the firm. The Adopt-A-Center Program’s previous commitments include supporting such noteworthy endeavors as a rehabilitative drama and arts programs, services providing healthcare and housing for low-income families, and distributing school supplies and backpacks to needy children. The events are fully underwritten by Blank Rome, and additional funds for the organization are raised and donated annually by supporters of the Adopt-A-Center Program.

To view a previous Adopt-A-Center Program recipients, please click here.

About Blank Rome LLP

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and more than 750 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

About C5LA

C5LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to providing high-quality academic and leadership programming to under-resourced youth. Through immersive experiences, mentorship, and college and career readiness initiatives, C5LA empowers young people to complete their education, achieve fulfilling careers, and drive positive change in their communities. For more information, visit c5la.org.

Attachments