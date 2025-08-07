Allsup Veterans Appeal Team Advocates For Veterans Amid Low Ratings, Denials, Greater Complexity In VA Appeals

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA) are committed to supporting veterans as they navigate low disability ratings, compensation claim denials, and increasing complexity in the VA appeals process. While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced it processed more than 2 million disability compensation claims in fiscal year 2024—the highest volume in its history—many veterans are receiving decisions that don’t accurately reflect the severity of their service-connected conditions.

Completing higher claims volume alone has not solved the deeper issues veterans face when seeking fair outcomes, according to Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “Many veterans with multiple service-connected conditions are facing low ratings that fail to reflect the true severity of their disabilities,” Buchanan explained. “This can result in veterans not receiving the compensation they deserve. We’re here to guide them through the appeal process with the goal of a fair and accurate rating for their service.”

AVA, a division of Allsup, focuses on helping veterans appeal their VA compensation claims and navigate the evolving VA disability system. While the VA’s processing improvements mark important progress, the need for expert support during the appeals process remains critical.

The Appeals Modernization Act (AMA) created three distinct pathways to appeal a decision, each with different timelines, evidentiary standards and review options. Despite gains in initial decision processing, veterans are often left frustrated and confused by the VA’s complex appeals structure. Selecting the right path is essential to avoid delays and improve outcomes.

“Veterans need expert guidance to select the right appeal path, avoid common mistakes and ensure their cases are presented in the strongest way possible,” Buchanan said. “The VA disability appeals process can feel overwhelming for veterans because of this variety of options and the critical value of these benefits for themselves and their families.”

VA appeal paths include a Higher-Level Review, where a senior reviewer re-examines the existing record without new information; a Supplemental Claim, which allows veterans to submit new and relevant evidence; and an appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (BVA), offering three options—

Direct Review, Evidence Submission or a Hearing.

AVA’s VA-accredited Claims Agents provide expert support by:

Explaining eligibility requirements and what evidence is needed to support a claim.

Providing guidance on how to apply for disability benefits and what to expect after filing.

Assisting with denials and appeals, including selecting the appropriate path: Higher-Level Review, Supplemental Claim, or appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

Clarifying how VA ratings work and what to do if a rating appears too low.

Offering representation from VA-accredited claims agents with the proper credentials to advocate for veterans.

Veterans pay nothing upfront—Allsup Veterans Appeals receives payment from retroactive benefits. With more 13 years of experience and a 97 percent success rate for those who complete the VA appeals process with us, AVA continues to provide strategic and personalized appeals support for veterans seeking the benefits they have earned.

Veterans denied compensation or dissatisfied with a VA decision in the last year, can contact Allsup Veterans Appeals for a free consultation and expert guidance on how to proceed. If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability benefits, please call 888-372-1190 or visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com.



