Booming Real Estate Market in Quebec City CMA: Exceptional Sales and Prices in July

The Quebec City CMA recorded 744 transactions in July, marking a peak in residential activity for this summer month (excluding the pandemic period). Total property sales across the three market segments jumped 12 per cent from a year ago.

The Northern Periphery drove the surge in sales with a 31 per cent increase compared to July 2024. The Agglomeration of Quebec City also performed well with an 11 per cent year-over-year gain, while the South Shore posted a more modest 4 per cent increase.

Across the CMA, single-family home sales rose by 15 per cent last month, condominium sales increased by 8 per cent, while plexes (2 to 5 units) saw a more modest gain of 5 per cent compared to July 2024.

The inventory of homes for sale hit an unprecedented low in the Quebec City Metropolitan Area. This July trend was observed across all property types and geographic sectors. The total number of active listings dropped by 28 per cent over the past year.

The insufficient number of properties for sale to meet the demand from buyers, especially for entry-level houses and condominiums, is exerting a strong upward pressure on prices.



Two trends were evident in July: prices continued to soar and overbidding remained present, although far from widespread, across the Quebec City CMA. The median price of a single-family home reached a record $453,500 last month, marking a 21 per cent increase compared to July 2024. Condominiums and small rental properties of 2 to 5 units (plexes) posted somewhat more moderate price increases over the past year, at 10 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. Despite the uncertainty that has persisted since last spring due to repeated changes in U.S. tariff policies, the frenzy in the residential real estate market shows no signs of slowing down in the Quebec City CMA.

“In the Quebec City CMA, more and more sellers are able to obtain a price at least 5 per cent higher than the original listing price. Sellers, therefore, have a clear advantage during negotiations. In fact, 4 out of 10 property transactions are concluded at a price that is 5 per cent or greater than the initial asking price,” states Hélène Bégin, Senior Economist, Quebec Economy and Real Estate Market, QPAREB Market Analysis Department.

The average number of days on the market is also very low, confirming that buyers need to act quickly. For the CMA as a whole, it took only 26 days for a single-family home to find a buyer in July, compared to 41 days on average for a plex and 43 days for a condominium. This is a very short period of time in all three market segments.

Industry Diversification: An Asset

In addition to the favourable economic and demographic context of the Quebec City CMA, the diversification of industries—some of which dominate the economic landscape—also represents a key advantage. First, the strong presence of the financial industry, notably through the headquarters of several major insurers, helps sustain a dynamic labour market and serves as a pillar of economic stability during periods of uncertainty.

Furthermore, the strong presence of all three levels of government also acts as a buffer during challenging times, such as those currently affecting North America. Quebec City CMA’s highly diversified industrial fabric—thanks to its many SME exporters—also makes a positive difference when the global economic outlook darkens due, in particular, to the imposition of trade tariffs.

“Several positive economic factors have enabled the Quebec City CMA to maintain its growth trajectory and a low unemployment rate of around 4.5 per cent since the spring, adds Hélène Bégin. This is a remarkable achievement, given that unemployment rates in most other regions of Quebec have been rising since the spring, particularly in regions more exposed to U.S. tariffs, such as Centre-du-Québec, Mauricie, and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. This deterioration is pushing the provincial unemployment rate upward. It stood at 5.7 per cent just before the first wave of tariffs was imposed, then rose to 6.3 per cent in June.”

Quebec City CMA – July 2025 – Single-Family Homes Overbidding* - Share of Sales Sectors with highest overbidding 65 % Sector 7 - La Haute-Saint-Charles 53 % Sector 12 - Les Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Ouest 49 % Sector 4 - Charlesbourg 38 % Sector 8 – Ancienne-Lorette, Airport and Val-Bélair 35 % Sector 5 - Beauport Source: QPAREB by the Centris system *Sale price: 5% or more > initial asking price





