State of Ohio Welcomes BETA Technologies’ Aircraft

Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the state of Ohio welcomed BETA Technologies, an aerospace company manufacturing electric aircraft and infrastructure, to complete a flight demonstration with their ALIA CTOL aircraft at The Ohio State University’s airport. The event, which included top government, aerospace, defense, and industry leaders from across Ohio — and was hosted by JobsOhio — showcased how BETA’s safe, efficient, low-cost, and quiet aircraft can impact the lives of Ohioans and boost the economies of its communities.

Ohio has a significant aviation legacy. In addition to being the site of the Wright Brothers’ first flight and home to several U.S. military bases, Ohio has also created the U.S.’ first National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE). NAAMCE is designed to support continued innovation and progression in aviation, with members including organizations like BETA Technologies, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and Toray, among others.

“Ohio has always been at the forefront of aviation — beginning with the Wright brothers’ first flight to the astronauts who have orbited the earth and landed on the moon,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “BETA showcasing its latest electric aircraft today demonstrates how Ohio is leading the way by empowering the future of flight through advanced air mobility.”

AAM, with its low-cost, safe, efficient alternative to traditional aviation, will unlock new benefits and use cases across the state, including increased access to medical and emergency services, growing ecommerce and cargo throughput, and more seamless, cost-effective passenger travel for rural and urban communities alike. The state’s leadership on AAM is also an opportunity for job creation, with programs like Sinclair Community College partnering with BETA Technologies to purchase an ALIA CTOL and state-of-the-art simulator for flight and maintenance training for its students.

“BETA chooses Ohio to test their cutting-edge electric aircraft because of the strength of our innovation ecosystem, including the world-class team and facilities at the NAAMCE,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “As home to the Air Force Research Laboratory and a deep bench of aerospace expertise, Ohio offers a unique combination of military, academic and industry partnerships. This kind of activity is advancing technology that is shaping the future of air mobility and laying the groundwork for an industry that is expected to generate $13 billion in economic impact and create at least 15,000 new jobs in Ohio by 2045.”

“Flying ALIA into Ohio is always special,” said Blain Newton, Chief Innovation Officer at BETA Technologies. “It’s the birthplace of aviation, one of BETA’s first expansion and charging hubs, and a true leader in shaping the industry’s future. ALIA and AAM can bring real value to Ohio, from faster and lower-cost medical and passenger transport to job growth and stronger regional connectivity.”

“BETA Technologies has been a vital contributor to the NAAMCE ecosystem. Alongside AFRL and the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, City of Springfield, JobsOhio and Dayton Development Coalition, BETA innovation has played a key role in securing the funding and development of NAAMCE, which is now fully operational,” said Ted Angel, Executive Director of NAAMCE. “Every time the Alia aircraft flies into Springfield–Beckley Airport, it serves as a powerful validation of Ohio’s leadership—and NAAMCE’s central role—in advancing the third revolution of flight toward commercialization.”

Today’s flight demonstration marked the first AAM aircraft to touch down at KOSU Airport. This stop through Ohio is part of a return journey following the company’s week at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh event in Wisconsin. BETA is also currently flying a second production-intent ALIA CTOL aircraft through Europe, en route to its first customer delivery.

"The landing of the ALIA aircraft at The Ohio State University Airport (KOSU) represents a historic first for our campus—marking the arrival of the first Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft to land at KOSU,” said Dr. Blake Stringer, Director, Center for Aviation Studies, The Ohio State University. “This milestone reflects the strength of our growing partnership with BETA Technologies. Lastly, it creates unparalleled opportunities for our students, who now have a front-row seat to the future of flight—gaining unique exposure to cutting-edge electric aviation technology that will shape the next generation of aerospace innovation.”

“Proudly based in Piqua, Ohio, with a history dating back to the Wright Brothers, Hartzell Propeller has been part of our state’s rich aviation heritage for over a century,” said JJ Frigge, President, Hartzell Propeller. “As a global leader in advanced propeller design and manufacturing technology, we’re honored to help shape the future of flight through strong AAM partnerships that build on Ohio’s legacy of aerospace innovation.”

BETA is building its electric aircraft — ALIA CTOL, a fixed-wing aircraft, and ALIA VTOL, a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — at its nearly 200,000 square foot production facility in Vermont, USA, ramping up production, certification, and delivery efforts. In addition, the company has developed and is rolling out a network of charge infrastructure that utilizes an industry standard compatible with other air taxi manufacturers and ground vehicles. Currently, BETA chargers are online at 50 sites across the U.S., with more in development domestically and internationally.

The company will serve a diverse roster of customers and partners with its products, including UPS, Air New Zealand, Republic Airways, United Therapeutics, Bristow, Blade, Helijet, Metro Aviation, New Zealand Air Ambulance, and the U.S. Department of Defense. BETA has firm orders and, in some instances scheduled deliveries, with this group of global operators.

About BETA

BETA Technologies is a U.S. aerospace company manufacturing the future of aviation. The company is producing next-generation aircraft, including conventional fixed wing electric airplanes (“ALIA CTOL”) and electric vertical takeoff and landing ("ALIA VTOL"), as well as the technologies that enable them, such as electric propulsion systems, flight controls, and battery packs. In addition, BETA is deploying an infrastructure network across the U.S. to ensure this new class of aircraft has access to reliable charging. To date, the company has installed nearly 50 chargers across the east, west, and gulf coasts. With its low-cost, high reliability, and regional range capabilities, BETA’s products are designed to move goods and people to increase connectivity for rural areas and improve access to healthcare and e-commerce across the U.S. — and beyond.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.