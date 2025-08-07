Guggenheim Securities Hires Joel Fishbein to Expand Technology Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Joel Fishbein will join the firm’s Technology investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director to focus on advising companies in the software sector. Mr. Fishbein will commence work at Guggenheim in October.

Mr. Fishbein will join Guggenheim with approximately 25 years of experience in equity research, having most recently served as a Managing Director and Software Equity Research Analyst at Truist Securities, where he covered software infrastructure and cloud technology companies. Prior to Truist, Mr. Fishbein served as a Software Equity Research Analyst at BTIG, BMO Capital Markets, Lazard, and Janney Montgomery Scott.

“We are excited to welcome Joel to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Joel is a highly respected expert in the software industry, including infrastructure and cybersecurity. He is an important addition to our growing technology franchise and will enhance our position as a thought leader in the sector. We look forward to his success at the firm.”

Mr. Fishbein earned his bachelor’s degree from Rowan University and his JD degree from Widener University School of Law.

